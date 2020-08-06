    Advertisement

    News Corp.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported a loss of $397 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

    The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.27 billion, or $2.16 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $9.01 billion.

    News Corp. shares have dropped 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.51, a climb of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

