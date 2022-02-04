News Corp says one of its network systems targeted by cyberattack

A sign is seen outside News Corporation building in New York
(Reuters) - Wall Street Journal-parent News Corp said on Friday one of its network systems containing sensitive business information, including personal data of its customers and employees, was the "target of persistent cyberattack activity".

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a WSJ report https://www.wsj.com/articles/cyberattack-on-news-corp-believed-linked-to-china-targeted-emails-of-journalists-others-11643979328 that said cybersecurity firm Mandiant's investigation of the attack showed the hackers "likely meant to gather intelligence to benefit China's interests".

"Mandiant assesses that those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China's interests," David Wong, vice president of consulting at Mandiant, told Reuters.

News Corp believes the threat is contained and employees are being offered guidance, according to the WSJ report, which quoted a person familiar with the matter.

The attack which was discovered on Jan. 20 affected Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, News Corp headquarters and its UK news operations, according to the report.

"The company has experienced, and expects to continue to be subject to, cybersecurity threats and activity. There is no assurance that cybersecurity threats or activity such as that discovered in January 2022 will not have a material adverse effect in the future," Rupert Murdoch owned-News Corp said in a filing.

The Wall Street Journal competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp, in supplying news to media outlets.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

