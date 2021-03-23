Politics latest news: Roadmap out of lockdown unchanged by EU export ban, says No 10 - watch Boris Johnson live

The UK's roadmap out of lockdown has not been thrown off course by the EU's plan to restrict vaccine supplies to countries that are in a better "epidemiological situation", Number 10 has said.

This morning the European Commission said vaccine supplies to countries where there is a better "epidemiological situation" may be restricted, in a plan which will be signed off at tomorrow's summit. The UK was singled out as having exported "zero doses", despite having received 10m from the EU.

Member states have been told to consider whether the destination country restricts its own exports of vaccines, or raw materials, under plans to tackle "reciprocity". They have also be told to consider whether the "conditions prevailing" in the destination country are "better or worse than the EU's".

But Downing Street has shrugged off the move, saying it will have no impact on the roadmap out of lockdown - despite it being partially dependent on the continuation of the vaccine rollout.

A UK Government spokesman said: "We are all fighting the same pandemic - vaccines are an international operation; they are produced by collaboration by great scientists around the world. And we will continue to work with our European partners to deliver the vaccine rollout.

"We remain confident in our supplies and are on track to offer first doses to all over-50s by April 15 and all adults by the end of July. Our plan to cautiously reopen society via our road map also remains unchanged."

Boris Johnson 'playing fast and loose with reality', claims Labour

Labour has accused the Prime Minister of "playing fast and loose with reality", after he claimed that the Government's infrastructure plans would provide opportunities for British steel.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy does not know how much UK steel is being used in the infrastructure projects he listed including HS2, offshore wind and Hinkley C power station, the opposition claims.

Lucy Powell, shadow business minister said: "Not for the first time the Prime Minister is playing fast and loose with reality. His own Government can’t back up his claims on whether the steel used in UK infrastructure projects including Hinkley Point, and new wind farms is made in Britain.

"UK steelmakers and workers need guarantees not guff. That’s why Labour is calling for the Government to introduce stronger Buy British guarantees in procurement notices, to maximise the benefits of infrastructure spending, save and create jobs, and boost prosperity in steel communities across the country."

UK plan to vaccinate all adults by July 'on track' despite EU restrictions

Further 69 Covid deaths registered in England

A further 69 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,980, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 37 and 97 and all except four (aged between 55 and 84) had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 30 and March 23.

The North East & Yorkshire was the worst-affected region with 17 deaths registered, followed by the East of England, with 13 deaths registered, and the Midlands, where 12 deaths were registered.

There were eight deaths registered in the North West, seven in both the South East and South West and five in London.

Covid-19 daily deaths in England

Officials will 'guide and support' elected Liverpool leaders, says Robert Jenrick

Dan Carden, Labour's MP for Liverpool Walton, called for Robert Jenrick to reassure his constituents that the appointment of commissioners does not equate to "a takeover by Whitehall".

The Communities Secretary stressed that local elections would be going ahead on May 6 "and they will see a new directly elected mayor, new councilors elected and a new cabinet appointed by the new mayor".

They would make representations to him about the next steps and "depending on the ultimate course f oaction that I take... if we do choose to appoint commissioner as I proposed today, those commissioners would go to stand behind the election mayor, the cabinet and the elected members of the city council.

"Not to tell them what to do but guide and support them," he added.

Liverpool City Council measures 'not a Tory takeover', says Labour MP

Back in Westminster, Labour has moved to reassure Liverpudlians that measures announced today do not represent "a Tory takeover".

Steve Reed, shadow communities secretary, thanked Robert Jenrick for "his openness throughout the process", saying that there were "serious concerns about decision-making in key functions of Liverpool City Council."

He added: "Labour – both here and our leadership at the City Council - accept this report in full. We support the Secretary of State’s intention to appoint commissioners, not to run the Council, but to advise and support elected representatives in strengthening the Council’s systems. This is a measured and sensible approach.

"I want to reassure people in Liverpool that this does not mean Government ministers are coming in to run their City. We would never support a Tory takeover. It’s about the Government appointing independent people of the highest professional standing to help the Council improve as quickly as possible, and intervening directly only if the Council’s elected leaders fail to implement their own recovery plan. "

Watch: EU sets out new conditions for vaccine exports following AstraZeneca row

The European Union has urged member states to consider if vaccine exports are "justified", as the bloc unveiled tighter restrictions on shipping Covid-19 jabs beyond its borders.

Some 10 million doses have been exported from the bloc to the UK while zero have returned in the other direction, European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis noted, as he stressed the need for " some aspects of reciprocity and proportionality."

He said: "Our export authorisation mechanism is not addressed at any specific country. But it's clear that in the EU we also need to ensure vaccination of our own population."

Communities Secretary appoints commissioners to oversee 'failing' Liverpool council

Liverpool could be run partly from Whitehall after a damning inspection report into the city council following arrests on corruption allegations.

The authority, a Labour stronghold, and its councillors will have some of their functions taken over by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for its day-to-day operations, through Government-appointed commissioners.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, told the Commons "The council is failing to comply with its best value duty. Therefore, I need to consider exercising my powers of intervention to secure compliance with the duty.

"To that end, in line with the procedures laid down in the Local Government Act 1999, I am writing today to the council asking them to make representations both on the Inspectorate's report and on a proposed intervention package.

"This package is centred on putting in place commissioners who I will appoint to exercise certain and limited functions of the council as required for a minimum of three years."

Angela Merkel says 'this is my mistake' as she U-turns on plans to shut country over Easter

Mea culpas are rarely conceded in Wesminster this days. But over in Germany, Angela Merkel has conceded she made a mistake in unveiling plans to introduce a strict lockdown over the Easter holidays.

In a sign of how chaotic the country’s response to the pandemic has become, Ms Merkel was forced to U-turn on a deal she forced through at talks with regional leaders on Monday night.

"The idea of an Easter shutdown was created with the best of intentions," she said, but added that the plan had been hasty and could not be implemented in such a short time.

"This mistake is my mistake alone," she said.

"This mistake is my mistake alone," she said.

EU vaccine exports: how Brussels is taking on Boris Johnson and what it means for the rollout

While the UK’s vaccine rollout has surpassed all expectations and immunised more than half of British adults, the same is not true of our Continental cousins.

EU politicians and diplomats are under extreme pressure to explain to voters why the bloc has managed to vaccinate barely 12 per cent of its eligible population, while it continues to export millions of doses of different vaccines abroad.

European leaders will use a crunch meeting on Thursday to take steps to prevent vaccines (or their ingredients) being exported to countries that have their own manufacturing capability and a strong vaccine drive.

The plans could mean the supply of jabs to Britain is restricted, setting the UK’s vaccine rollout back by as much as two months.

My colleague Tony Diver analyses what is going on - and why it matters - here.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - Reuters

EU countries must 'do more' on illegal migration, says Priti Patel

EU member states "need to do more" on migration or risk further deaths, Priti Patel has said.

Conservative MP Shaun Bailey said he welcomed the Home Office proposals, saying he was "angry" at the number of small boats making the crossing, and "the sky-rocketing costs of our asylum system".

"The broader issue here is this: our European neighbours need to step up," he added. "It's as simple as that."

The Home Secretary replied: "He's made the point incredibly well on behalf of his constituents that we will continue - as I will today with the G6 and our international counterparts and across European Union member states, that they also need to do more.

"Because until they do people will continue to die. This is a collective responsibility that we all have.

Asylum seeker plan bakes in 'callous' approach to vulnerable people, says Labour

Labour has said the new plan to deal with asylum seekers "risk baking into the UK system, the callousness frankly of this Government's approach" towards some of the most vulnerable people in the world.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds added: "These changes risk making the situation even worse for victims of human trafficking as it would be even harder to access help in the UK, helping criminal gangs escape justice."

He went on: "The proposals also show that the Government has not woken up to the urgent need to protect the UK against the pandemic and support our health and social care system to rebuild."

He said: "The reality is the measures outlined today will do next to nothing to stop people making dangerous crossings and they risk withdrawing support from desperate people.

"The Conservatives have undoubtedly broken the immigration system over the last 11 years but the reality today is they have absolutely no idea how to fix it."

Labour attacks Government for 11 years of 'failure of leadership'

Labour has attacked the Conservative Government for presiding over "failure of leadership at the Home Office" over the last 11 years.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "The truth is we've seen Conservative failure across the board."

The Windrush compensation scheme had "only helped 338 people", while the asylum processing system was "appallingly slow".

"The share of applications that received an initial decision within six months fell from 87% in 2014 to just 20% in 2019."

He said: "It's no point blaming others, this is the fault of Conservative ministers and a failure of leadership at the Home Office."

Priti Patel praises pharma firms as she backs Boris Johnson in vaccine 'greed' row

Priti Patel has backed Boris Johnson after he ignited a row by suggesting that the UK's vaccine programme has been successful "because of greed".

During a video call with the 1922 committee last night the Prime Minister told Conservative backbenchers: "The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends."

Although he later rowed back on the comments - while sources suggested it was "banter" - they have been seized on by campaigners and political opponents.

"We have a vaccine because of massive public investment and the remarkable work of scientists at publicly-funded universities. We’ve rolled it out because of our incredible NHS," said Nick Dearden, director of vaccines NGO Global Justice Now.

Former Tory MP Anna Soubry slammed his "crass claim", adding: "The Oxford Vaccine was developed by brilliant scientists for the most honourable of reasons to cut death & disease."

But the Home Secretary defended his comments, telling Sky News: "The Prime Minister always acknowledges the strong success we've had in terms of the vaccine.... [and] the role that pharmaceutical companies and science and technology has played in that."

Migration overhaul will 'break the business model of people smugglers', says Priti Patel

Priti Patel has said her new shake-up of rules around asylum seekers will look to 'break the business model' of people smugglers.

She told the Commons: "Our new plan for immigration is driven by three fair but firm objectives. First to increase the fairness of our system so we can protect and support those in genuine need of asylum.

"Second, to deter illegal entry into the UK, breaking the business model of people smugglers and protecting the lives of those they endanger.

"Third, to remove more easily from the UK those with no right to be here."

PMQs: Boris Johnson blasts 'lefty lawyers' over vexatious claims

SNP MP Dave Doogan asks about a cut to the budget for veterans aid, and asks him to rule it out.

Boris Johnson doesn't respond to the question but says the Government has created the role of veterans minister and prevented "lefty lawyers of the kind sitting not a million miles away from me today" from pursuing veterans in vexatious claims.

PMQs: Philip Davies challenges Boris Johnson over the meaning of 'Conservative'

Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley, says he believes in "individual freedoms and responsibility".

"I loathe the nanny state and I believe in cutting taxes. Prime Minister, am I still a Conservative?"

Boris Johnson simply says: "Yes, Mr Speaker."

PMQs: Boris Johnson challenged over cladding costs

Paul Blomfield, Labour's MP for Sheffield Central, raises the cost of unsafe cladding, saying measures announced so far "fall well short" of promises that residents would not have to pay.

Boris Johnson highlights the new scheme for those in "lower risk buildings" to pay for unsafe remediation "in the long term".

There will also be a new levy and tax on developers "so they also pay for remediation costs".

Labour MP reveals Covid has killed his mother, father and mother-in-law

A Labour MP has revealed that his mother, father and mother-in-law have all died with Covid as he calls for a public inquiry.

Afzal Khan, the MP fr Manchester Gorton, told the Commons: "I couldn't hold my mum's hand as she lay dying... I recently lost both my father and mother-in-law within days of each other."

He added that "grieving families like mine want and server to understand what happened".

Boris Johnson says he sympathises with him and his entire family, saying the experience is "one that has been shared b y far too many families up and down the country".

The public inquiry will take place as "soon as it wouldn't be an irresponsible diversion of the energies of the key officials involved".

PMQs: People must be held to account over Post Office scandal, says Boris Johnson

Lucy Allan, the Conservative MP for Telford, raises the "grotesque miscarriage of justice" facing Post Office sub-postmasters.

She asks if he agrees that "heads should roll".

Boris Johnson says he understands the "strong feelings on this issue".

"Yes we do want to make sure the right people are held to account for what happened and to ensure the Post Office never repeats a mistake like this again".

PMQs: Lib Dem leader calls for end to 'blank cheque to restrict our freedoms'

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey says the policing and sentencing bill will restrict protest freedoms, while the new Covid regulations will be "another blank cheque to restrict everyone's freedoms until September".

He calls on him to "drop these draconian laws".

Boris Johnson says he sympathises with his desire, which is why he has set out the "cautious and irreversible roadmap".

But they need to ensure they can deal with "the very considerable backlog" in courts, schools and the NHS which is why "special measures" must continue.

PMQs: Ian Blackford calls for Scottish Tories leader to stand down as MP

Ian Blackford notes one of his colleagues is "doing the right thing" in standing down as an MP to campaign for the Scottish Parliament - but Douglas Ross is not.

He asks Boris Johnson to "order" him to stand down and "save the taxpayer £175,000".

Or are dual mandates "one more Tory policy where they think greed is good?"

The Prime Minister says the Scottish Tories leader is "doing an excellent job of holding the SNP to account for their manifold failings".

PMQs: Boris Johnson defends Government action on Liberty Steel

Sir Keir Starmer then turns to the Liberty Steel issue, asking Boris Johnson to work with Labour and the unions to put British steel first, and "do whatever is necessary to protect those jobs".

The Prime Minsiter says steel output halved under Labour, but he shares the anxiety of those affected by the situation.

"We are actively engaged, we are investing huge sums modernising British steel," he adds.

The UK has "a massive opportunity" with green infrastructure plans "which will call for millions and millions of tonnes of British steel", which can be properly directed to domestic projects now the UK has left the EU.

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions - PA

PMQs: Speaker intervenes over PM's Kill the Bill comments

Sir Keir Starmer says there is a pattern forming, with nurses’ pay is being cut after the NHS was told it would get what it needed. And he said taxes would not rise. But people will pay more tax.

If Boris Johnson is so confident, he should put the cuts to the army to a vote in the House, he adds.

But the Prime Minister says nurses and police officers have been recruited, while Labour are out shouting “Kill the Bill”.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, intervenes. He says he does not think any MP has done that, adding "we are all united" in support for the police.

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs - AFP

PMQs: Boris Johnson hits out at 'hilarious' Falklands criticism

Sir Keir Starmer notes that Lord Richards, the former chief of defence staff, has said that the UK wouoldn't be able to retake the Falklands or stop genocide with the current size of the army.

"Is the Government proud of that?"

Boris Johnson says that the measures have been backed by Nato, and highlights the various investments being made to modernise and upgrade components of the UK's defence.

He says it is "hilarious to be lectured about the Falklands", saying that Labour has been "consistently weak" on defence.

12:12 PM

PMQs: Speaker intervenes as Tories erupt over Sir Keir Starmer's army claims

Sir Keir Starmer sticks to his theme, reading back a prior report of his promise not to cut the army.

"I know the Prime Minister has got form when it comes to making up quotes", he adds, asking if he thinks the quote was made up.

Boris Johnson says he is "doing what is necessary" to modernise the armed forces, and updating the nuclear deterrent "which half the shadow frontbench would like to remove".

The Labour leader says he is "just playing with the numbers", adding: "You just can't trust the Conservatives to protect our armed forces."

His claim is met with howls of laughter, until the Speaker intervenes.

PMQs: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash over cuts to army

Sir Keir Starmer says "only this Prime Minister could suggest a reduction from 82,000 to 72,000 is somehow not a cut".

But he says the question was why did he make the promise not to cut the armed forces in any form.

He cut the army by 10, 000, the number of tanks, planes for the RAF and ships for the Royal Navy, says the Labour leader, claiming Boris Johnson "didn't have the courage" to do it himself.

Mr Johnson says "not only did we keep our promise", funding has actually increased.

It is "frankly satirical" to be lectured on the army when the shadow foreign secretary suggested turning it "into some kind of peace corp", he adds.

"They don't like it up em."

PMQs: Sir Keir Starmer tackles Boris Johnson over defence cuts

Sir Keir Starmer echoes the Prime Minister's remarks about yesterday's day of reflection, saying "there must be a full public inquiry as soon as restrictions lift".

That is the only way to get justice for those who have suffered "so much<" he adds.

But he turns to defence cuts, asking why he promised at the election not to cut "in any form".

Boris Johnson says there is the biggest investment since the Cold War and there will be "no redundancies".

He notes that Labour's manifesto wanted to pull out of Nato - to which Sir Keir says "he is fighting the last war".

PMQs: Last year most difficult for a generation, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has opened PMQs by saying the last year has been "the most difficult for a generation".

Following the anniversary of the first lockdown, he says: "I am sure the thoughts of the whole house with all those who ave lost a loved one during the pandemic".

The Prime Minister noted that the "vaccine has allowed us to bring hope home".

EU tells member states to consider if vaccine exports are 'justified'

The EU has told member states to consider whether vaccine exports are "justified" before they leave the bloc.

The bloc tightened its vaccine export control mechanism, which could limit vaccine exports to countries like Britain which produce some of their own vaccines but do not in turn send doses to the EU.

Spokesman Valdis Dombrovskis said a shortfall in supplies was "not being distributed fairly", noting that the EU had been exporting to "countries whose epidemiological situation is less serious than ours" without reciprocity.

"If a country of destination which has a large production capacity restricts its own exports of vaccines or substances - either by law or other means - it may be appropriate to consider whether exports to this country are justified," he said.

"Member states and the commission will consider the conditions prevailing in the country of destination, in particular their epidemiological situation, its vaccination rate and the existing availability of Covid-19 vaccines."

EU's row over vaccine supplies increasing vaccine hesitancy, says Tory MP

The EU's rhetoric during the row over vaccine supplies may result in them having greater vaccine hesitancy, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Mark Harper told Sky News "no one is going to win from this" stand-off, with an export ban expected to be confirmed.

"The focus of all leaders should be ensuring more vaccines are produced and getting them into people's arms," he added, noting the EU had "millions of doses sat in fridges... protecting absolutely nobody".

The former chief whip said: "The irony is they might end up with more doses, but find people are more reluctant to take them."

Boris Johnson was "exactly right in talking to EU leaders, urging them not to engage in a trade war," he said.

Senior Tory backs 'thriving private sector' as row over PM's 'greed' comments rumbles on

Mark Harper has refused to criticise Boris Johnson's comments that greed spurred the UK's vaccine success, saying "I make no apologies for having a thriving private sector ".

The Covid Recovery Group chairman told Sky News: "I was at the [1922] meeting, but I am not in the habit of commenting on private meetings.

"What I will say is that Britain is very lucky, we have a diverse, thriving economy with a number of very strong pharmaceutical companies and we are very strong in life sciences."

The "fantastic partnership" between the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca was a demonstration of the UK's "intellectual effort, the use of science, partnering with a fantastic global company", he added.

That had given us "the exit mechanism" of a vaccine.

Boris Johnson heading into Parliament for PMQs - AFP

Labour MPs slam minister for suggesting nurses 'rarely mention' pay rise

Health minister Helen Whately has sparked outrage among opposition MPs after she suggested pay is "rarely mentioned" by NHS staff.

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate, the minister echoed comments made by Boris Johnson that frontline workers want "more colleagues".

However it was her rejection of calls for more than a one per cent pay rise on the basis that it has not been requested that has prompted quite a reaction.

She said: "I have asked many times what would help - what do staff most want. And I will say from those converations that pay is rarely mentioned.

"The thing that is most often mentioned to me is that staff want more colleagues... Staff have told me many times they would like more autonomy in their jobs... and most recently how much they want to be able to take time off."

Health Minister Helen Wheatley says that when she talks to NHS staff "pay is rarely mentioned"!! She obviously isnt talking to many of them! — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) March 24, 2021

Just spoken in WH debate on NHS pay. @Helen_Whately says that when she talks to NHS staff, they don’t mention a pay rise as what they need or want... can she really not hear the cry of over a million workers desperately needing and deserving a real pay rise? https://t.co/2e75H8q08O — Kate Osborne MP 💙 (@KateOsborneMP) March 24, 2021

In the Westminster Hall debate on NHS Pay, Health Minister @Helen_Whately said she worked in hospitals.



As I read her biog she worked for PWC as a mgmt consultant trainee & as a mgmt consultant in healthcare div’n of McKinsey.



Also says NHS staff don’t say they want more pay — Barbara Keeley 💙 😷 (@KeeleyMP) March 24, 2021

.@Helen_Whately might find these useful... given her response just now to the #NHS pay Westminster Hall debate... https://t.co/SbbTJQqQIC — Rachel Hopkins MP 💙 (@rach_hopkins) March 24, 2021

Care provider backs mandatory Covid jad for staff

The chief executive of independent care provider Barchester Healthcare has backed compulsory coronavirus vaccinations for NHS and care home staff.

Yesterday the Telegraph revealed plans are afoot to impose such a requirement - a move which was defended by Matt Hancock has having precedent with the Hep B jab for doctors.

Barchester Healthcare has enforced its own policy since January that no new member of staff will be recruited unless they have had the vaccination or are prepared to get one, with a similar policy imposed on new residents.

"We have written to every member of staff on a weekly basis, we have given them up to four meetings personally with a general manager or a divisional director, we have provided evidence of effectiveness, safety and a reduction in transmissibility as it arises," said Pete Calveley.

Vaccine-hesitant staff have also been offered a series of webinars with leading molecular biologists so they can raise their questions with experts.

Deputy CMO Jenny Harries to head up new Health Security Agency

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries, has been named chief executive of the new Health Security Agency announced by Matt Hancock this morning (see below).

”The pandemic has put the UK’s health security capabilities in sharp focus and the UKHSA will change the way we approach health protection," she said.

“With the creation of the UKHSA, we have an unprecedented opportunity to build on the scientific and operational strength that has been developed, learn from the past and further develop strong bonds with health protection leadership from global to local, to ensure we are ready for the challenges of the future.

“The UKHSA will be agile in its responses, maximise the benefits of high quality data, be relentless in its mission to rapidly identify and respond to new threats whilst working seamlessly with academia, scientists, industry and local communities."

Dr Jenny Harries has been a regular fixture at the Downing Street press conferences - AFP

Test and Trace downloads 'secondly only to Zoom', says Dido Harding

More Britons downloaded the Zoom app than NHS Test and Trace last year, according to NHS Test and Trace chair Baroness Dido Harding.

Speaking at the Local Government Association's virtual Annual Public Health Conference on Tuesday, she said: "(NHS Test and Trace) was the second most downloaded app in the country last year, only after Zoom, and slightly ahead of Tiktok.

"21 million people downloaded the app."

Dido Harding: Test & Trace was 'second only to Zoom' - PA

Lib Dems attack 'cruel' asylum seeker plans

The Liberal Democrats have attacked Priti Patel over "cruel" plans to deny asylum seekers the right to settle in the UK if they arrive illegally.

Home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said the changes "undermine the UK’s commitments under the Refugee Convention", adding: "Breaking international law is becoming a nasty habit for this Conservative Government.

"People fleeing war and persecution – as the vast majority of those claiming asylum in the UK have – don’t stop to check if their travel plans are OK with the Home Secretary. And nor should they have to. They must be welcomed with compassion, not treated like criminals."

He added: "Instead of these unnecessary, inhumane policies, the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to provide safe and legal routes to sanctuary for refugees. That’s the best way to tackle people smugglers and human traffickers, and to prevent people making dangerous attempts to cross the Channel."

Matt Hancock unveils 'mission-driven national institution for health security'

The Government is introducing a new agency focused on responding to future pandemics and health crises, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Mr Hancock said the new body, called the UK Health Security Agency, will be a "dedicated, mission-driven national institution for health security" which will be established on April 1.

He said: "UKSA, as it will be known, will be this country's permanent standing capacity to plan, prevent and respond to external threats to health...

"Next, UKSA will be tasked to prevent external threats to health, deploying the full might of our analytic and genomic capability on infectious diseases... in all, helping to cast a protective shield over the nation's health.

"Even after years without a major public health threat, UKSA must be ready, not just to do the science, but to respond at unbelievable pace."

Matt Hancock unveils a "dedicated, mission-driven national institution for health security" - Reuters

Chopper's Politics: Britons must not be 'frightened' to make the 'emotional case' for the UK

Britons must not be “frightened” to make the “emotional case” for keeping the United Kingdom together, a former Scottish secretary has said.

David Mundell also said that so-called ‘red wall’ Conservative MPs in the north of England should be at the forefront of the battle to hold the United Kingdom together,

Mr Mundell, who ran the Scottish office from 2015 to 2019, told today’s Chopper’s Politics podcast: “Unionists have not to be frightened about making an emotional case for the United Kingdom.

“We've been very, very focused previously, I think, on the facts, which, you know, I think in themselves are very, very compelling. But, you know, there needs to be an emotional case for the United Kingdom as well, a heart case, as well as a head case.”

Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with David Mundell, along with former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox MP, below.

Chopper's Politics podcast Mundell, Bolzen, Cox

'Greed is bad', says Steve Baker

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said he believes "greed is bad", as he responds to the comments made by Boris Johnson to the 1922 committee last night.

"The Prime Minister was obviously making a joke, he obviously regretted it, he withdrew his remarks immediately and hoped we would all forget about it," the MP for Wycombe and former minister said in a video posted on Twitter.

However the free market is "the best institution we have ever had in human history," he added.

Watch below.

💬 Greed is bad.



✅ Free markets force even the most selfish to serve others.



09:42 AM

Opposition figures line up to attack Boris Johnson over 'greed' comments

More opposition figures have attacked Boris Johnson, after the Prime Minister said the UK's vaccine success was down to "greed, my friends".

Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester and former health secretary Andy Burnham said: "Celebrating 'greed' in a pandemic? Same old Tories."

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: "It's in the throwaway comments that the PM reveals himself. Greed will destroy us."

Labour MP Barry Sheerman said the comments were "no surprise" as "everyone who knows our Prime Minister well understands his admiration of selfishness and greed"'.

Celebrating “greed” in a pandemic?



Same old Tories. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) March 24, 2021

Boris Johnson acting 'recklessly' over third wave, says Labour

Labour has called for tougher action on the borders, warning the Government is acting "recklessly" over Europe's third wave.

Yesterday Boris Johnson told MPs it was "inevitable" the third wave would reach the UK, but insisted the country was prepared. Earlier in the week he said publicly it was likely to "wash up on our shores".

This morning Holly Lynch, shadow immigration minister, said: “The UK government is recklessly putting at risk progress being made by the vaccine, by refusing to take action to secure our borders against Covid.

"The fact that they will not even add France to their own limited ‘red list’ shows they continue to fail to understand the consequences of doing too little, too late."

Irish citizens warned off seeking Covid jabs in Northern Ireland

Irish citizens have been warned not to book appointments for the Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland, amid concerns about the sluggish programme in the EU member state.

Hundreds of people from the Republic have been booking appointments in recent weeks, The Irish News reports.

As a result Patricia Donnelly, head of the NI's vaccine programme, has said people will be "turned away" if do not do fulfil the criteria.

"Check before you book. Do not make a wasted journey. You will not be vaccinated unless you are eligible. Do not waste your time and the precious time of centre staff," she said.

"We anticipate the booking system will be extremely busy, so please be patient when you are booking your slot."

How many people have been vaccinated in Ireland?

Covax chair blasts EU for threatening to hold vaccine 'hostage'

Holding doses of Covid vaccine "hostage" could lead to higher deaths around the world, to the co-chair of the Covax initiative has said.

Jane Halton told Times Radio the EU's threat to block the export of vaccine doses was "extremely regrettable".

She added: "The fact that you have vaccine production inside your borders and then you choose to hold hostage doses of vaccine that have been otherwise committed elsewhere is not a situation any of us want to see.

"Early in the pandemic, we saw people that prevented the export of PPE, we saw people preventing the export of respirators, ventilators, things of that sort. And we know that people died as a consequence of this.

"So what we want to make sure is that the vulnerable everywhere in the world are actually vaccinated. I do think it's important to get in perspective if we might, the needs of different populations.

"None of us want to see artificial barriers put up to the free flow of vaccine to those people who need it, and I do think a ban on export is not desirable."

UK has been 'altruistic' on Covid vaccines, says Covax chair

The UK has been "altruistic" with its investment in vaccine development, according to the co-chair of the Covax initiative, which is working to provide vaccines for low and middle-income countries.

Asked about remarks from the Prime Minister that "greed" had contributed to the UK's vaccine success Jane Halton told Times Radio: "I haven't heard those remarks and I would suggest that it's never wise to comment on the alleged comments of somebody.

"But let me put it to you this way: what the UK Government did, together with CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), is fund the research and the development of vaccines very early in this pandemic.

"CEPI actually put money into vaccine candidates when there were a total of 700 diagnosed cases globally and to give the UK Government credit, they similarly put money into this research and development.

"So I would say that, regardless of those comments, there's been a pretty significant level of altruism and forward thinking demonstrated here because we would not have these vaccines now if we hadn't made those investments.

"It's because of that money that was spent, that we can now vaccinate people."

Covax vaccine supply will ramp up come spring

Third wave will not prevent us 'seeing each other again', says Prof Ferguson

A Government scientist has said he is still confident that "we'll be able to start seeing each other again in the next month, which is within the roadmap plan" despite the surge in cases on the Continent.

Professor Neil Ferguson said that "travel may be one of the later things to be relaxed" in light of the third wave in Europe and elsewhere.

"But I think we... whilst not everything will be back to normal by the summer, certainly by the autumn, it will feel a lot more normal," he added.

Booster jabs in the autumn will be "critical", he said, noting that "natural immunity to coronavirus probably lasts a year or so, so it's entirely likely we will need to boost immunity.

"We can't stop things like the Brazilian and the South African variants forever and they are different immunologically.

"The current vaccines are not as effective against those strains probably, so for that reason as well we want to update vaccines and boost people's immunity."

Third wave could affect summer holidays - but not 'necessarily' the roadmap - says Prof Ferguson

A senior Government adviser has said Europe's third wave might affect international travel but not "necessarily" the wider roadmap.

Professor Neil Ferguson told BBC Breakfast the surge in Europe has "already happened to us and we're through to the other side, but the real concern is things like the South African variant, where... the [vaccine] protection would be reduced."

He added: "We have vaccinated more than twice the proportion of the population than any other European country has done, so we're in a better place from that point of view.

"I don't think, just because cases are rising in Europe, that necessarily throws our timetable into doubt; what it may do is affect planning around restrictions on international travel, how much we try and screen people coming into the country."

On keeping to the road map, he said the UK has a "very good chance of both being able to relax measures and not needing to tighten up".

Timeline of restrictions - what opens and when

AstraZeneca 'cannot be relied on', says Belgian MEP

A Belgian MEP has accused AstraZeneca of repeatedly breaking its commitments to the EU instead of "engaging constructively" on the Covid vaccine.

Philippe Lamberts told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "AstraZeneca is a company that is not straightforward, that cannot be relied upon.

"They commit, they decommit, then they decommit on their new commitments without any warning."

Asked about the fact that the EU has millions of AstraZeneca doses that are being left in storage and not being used, he admitted that many member states have a poor track record on their vaccine rollouts.

But he added: "We obviously have also to do our job, but that does not exonerate suppliers of fulfilling their commitments regardless of what the customer does with their wares.

"The right way to deal with that would be for the British Government, the EU Commission and AstraZeneca at the highest levels to get together and try to find a mutually agreeable solution."

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine supply in EU

Border controls may remain over summer, Priti Patel suggests

The Government has not ruled out border measures remaining in place over the summer to prevent new coronavirus variants arriving from overseas, Priti Patel has said.

Boris Johnson last night told Conservative MPs it was "inevitable" that the third wave being seen in Europe would hit the UK, but stressed the country was prepared to deal with it.

However, there are concerns that the third wave could bring a variant that circumvents the vaccine.

The Home Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We rule nothing out in terms of the approach we take when it comes to infection control and the safety and security of our public from this virus.

"We will take all measures basically to protect our country and our citizens from new variants."

Europes Third Wave — Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Belgian MEP attacks AstraZeneca for 'arrogance' and 'potential problems' with Covid jab

A Belgian MEP said the AstraZeneca vaccine has "potential problems" with side-effects, despite regulators ruling it is safe.

Speaking to the Radio 4's Today programme, Philippe Lamberts said he is also angry about AstraZeneca's alleged "inability to deliver, combined with a form of arrogance towards the EU as a customer".

He also accused the UK-based firm of putting out misleading test data.

"My quarrel with AstraZeneca is on test data, and that dates back from the autumn and it has surfaced in the US recently," he said.

But Mr Lamberts acknowledged some politicians have been "over the top" in the reaction to blood clot risks, adding: "The EU Medicines Agency has said, even if there are problems, the advantages of the vaccine outweigh the potential problems that we are seeing."

Europeans lose faith in safety of AstraZeneca vaccine

Was the PM's 'big pharma' comment really a joke about 'big farmer' Mark Spencer?

Mark Spencer: Is the chief whip behind the PM's 'greed' comment? - Avalon

Was Boris Johnson's ill-advised "big pharma" comments actually a joke at the expense of 'big farmer' Mark Spencer?

That is what the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg has been told, as the Prime Minister's team attempts to smooth over ruffled feathers at a tense moment in the row over vaccines.

Sources have been at pains to stress that he did not mean the UK had taken more than its fair share of doses - something which could clearly inflame the situation with the EU and others.

But while Priti Patel has said it was in praise of the UK's pharmaceutical industry, the other theory is that it was actually a pun about the chief whip, who was "gobbling a cheese + pickle sandwich" during the 1922 call.

More on PM's 'greed' comments - one of those present says Johnson was having a crack at Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, who was gobbling a cheese + pickle sandwich while he was talking about the vaccine, 'it was hardly Gordon Gekko', 'it was banter' directed at the Chief, it's said — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 23, 2021

People smuggling is inhumane, not blocking illegal routes, says Priti Patel

Priti Patel defended her immigration plans against criticism from the British Red Cross that they are "inhumane".

The Home Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "What is inhumane is allowing people to be smuggled through illegal migration and that is what we want to stop.

"We will create safe and legal routes to enable people to come to the United Kingdom in a safe way so that they can also be resettled in the United Kingdom and that is a fundamental change we want to bring in.

"The Red Cross, the UNHCR and other agencies, they are partner organisations, we will work with them to create safe and legal routes so we can stop this terrible terrible trade in people being smuggled."

"What is inhumane is allowing people to be smuggled through illegal migration" - Steve Finn

Decision on vaccinating children to be made 'in coming weeks', confirms JCVI

A decision on vaccinating children against Covid will be made in the coming weeks, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has confirmed.

This morning the Telegraph revealed plans to start giving children under 18 the Covid vaccine as early as August. Safety data on the critical child vaccine study being run by Oxford University – on which ministers are waiting before making their final decisions – is expected shortly, with its conclusions due in June or July.

Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol, told Good Morning Britain: "As far as I know there has been no decision made to immunise children starting in August, or indeed any decision been taken to immunise children at all at this point.

"But it's certainly something that we might need to do."

"That's why we're doing the study and we will be doing more studies of the other vaccines in children over the coming weeks. In order to establish that vaccines can safely be used in children, we need to do that."

Priti Patel has 'traded our safety for clicks and likes', says Labour's Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips has said Priti Patel should spend more time stopping British criminals, as she accused her of "trading our safety for clicks and likes".

The pair clashed on Monday, after the Labour frontbencher sarcastically praised the Home Secretary for belatedly "joining" the opposition in fighting violence against women.

Ms Patel suggested the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding was more interested in the "sound of her own voice" than answers.

Hope as Priti Patel tours studios she is asked why she talks tough on foreign criminals, but has overseen highest numbers in UK ever. Also how come she's not tough on British criminals committing rape & sex crimes against children. Conviction of both have dropped in her time. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) March 24, 2021

If only her actions affected more than headlines we might see crime falling and rapists locked away, instead she's traded our safety for clicks and likes. I'd rather we protected more people from sex offenders personally. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) March 24, 2021

07:58 AM

Priti Patel has criticised "criminality and violent behaviour" during protests in Bristol.

A further 14 people were arrested yesterday as police forcibly dispersed Kill the Bill demonstrators in Bristol just two days after another demonstration which descended into rioting in the city.

The Home Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "I saw some of the scenes, as I did on Sunday evening as well, and protests are unlawful right now and quite frankly we've seen more criminality and violent behaviour which is simply unacceptable.

"We live in an open society and a democracy so the principle to protest and to have your voice heard is absolutely crucial but there is no acceptability at all for criminality, thuggish behaviour and the type of violent scenes we've seen over recent evenings, they included the most appalling assaults and criminal attacks on police officers, there's a fundamental difference between the two."

'Safe and legal routes' to claim asylum will be created as UK shuts off illegal

Priti Patel has insisted "safe and legal routes" to remain in the UK will be created, as she sets out plans to deny illegal migrants the right to settle in the UK even if they are granted asylum.

Under plans being set out to MPs today, only those who come to the UK through legitimate routes – via official Government refugee schemes from war zones or to escape persecution – will be entitled to indefinite leave to remain.

It represents the biggest shake-up in the asylum system for 50 years.

The Home Secretary told Sky News: "We're putting out to consultation how we develop safe and legal routes... to support people who are fleeing but in-country.

"Too many people have died trying to come to the UK. We've got to break this people smuggling model, we've got to put in safe and legal routes and we've actually got to be able to help genuine asylum seekers not just flee persecution but be resettled in the United Kingdom.

"Currently our asylum system is overwhelmed."

Priti Patel will set out the plans to the Commons later today - Reuters

Priti Patel says 'all options on table' over using Gibraltar to process asylum seekers

Priti Patel has not ruled out seeking agreements with the likes of Gibraltar and the Isle of Man to process asylum seekers.

The Home Secretary is proposing that those who get asylum will only be granted "temporary protection status", which means they will be regularly reassessed for removal from the UK, have limited family reunion rights and no access to benefits unless destitute.

It follows a record 8,500 migrants crossing the Channel in small boats last year.

She told Sky News: "All the time people are being trafficked and smuggled through illegal routes, we as a Government have a duty of responsibility to consider all options.

"We will look at third country removal and we will also do that looking alongside bilateral agreements.

"As part of this consultation we will put all options on the table in terms of working with third countries, and countries like Denmark already exploring options like this, and we will continue to explore bilaterally options in terms of returning and removing people that have come to the United Kingdom illegally."

Read more: Illegal migrants will be denied right to settle in UK even if granted asylum

UK in talks to avert EU's vaccine ban ahead of crunch meeting, says Priti Patel

The UK is in discussions with the EU in a bid to avert a ban on vaccine supplies - which could be imposed as early as today.

The European Commission has threatened to block millions of doses claimed by Britain from AstraZeneca’s Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands, unless Mr Johnson surrenders the UK’s first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two factories in Britain so they can supply the EU.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, stressed the importance of cooperation on vaccine development, and confirmed that "discussions are ongoing in terms of vaccine and supplies of the vaccine".

She told Sky News: "It is imperative we all work together in a collective, responsible way.

"I don't think this is about criticising vaccine supplies, we have got to work together. That dialogue continues.

"We are in discussions constantly and that is right and proper."

07:35 AM

Brussels will on Wednesday propose rules that would allow the EU to restrict the export of vaccines to countries like Britain with high vaccination rates.

Ursula von der Leyen has demanded “reciprocity” from Britain after she said the EU sent 10 million vaccines to Britain over the past six weeks, mostly from Belgium’s Pfizer plant, but the UK exported no jabs to the bloc.

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday night he does not believe in blockading vaccines but is under mounting pressure from Cabinet ministers if the EU pushes ahead with a ban.

“We in this country don’t believe in blockades of any kind, of vaccines or of vaccine material. It is not something that this country would dream of engaging in,” Mr Johnson said.

The European Commission has threatened to block millions of doses claimed by Britain from AstraZeneca’s Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands, unless Mr Johnson surrenders the UK’s first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two factories in Britain so they can supply the EU.