News of death should not come by phone. Doctors struggle to adapt to coronavirus reality

Matt Kaufman is accustomed to death. He knows well the task of telling people that someone they love is gone — from a stroke, an overdose, a car accident, or any of the dire scenarios he often sees at the urban New Jersey hospital where he works.

Usually, says the emergency room doctor, he can find a way to honor the gravity of the moment with small, but meaningful gestures of compassion — waiting while a family member cries, touching them gently on the shoulder, or simply looking them in the eye to give them words nobody wants to hear.

He had never broken such news over the phone. Until now.

COVID-19 has changed things for many people, and so it has for him. Sometimes these days, while muffled by the N95 protective mask he wears throughout his shift, he shouts over the din of the ER. He recently told a woman her daughter had died.

“It is awful,” said Kafuman, a director of medicine at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City. Like many other hospitals in and around New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic, it has seen a dramatic influx of seriously ill patients over the last three weeks.

“The overall acuity, how sick people are, has ramped up in a tremendous way," he said. "I have never seen so many people dying. You walk into the room and it’s cardiac arrest here and cardiac arrest there. That is what is unbelievably shocking to me and disturbing."

Most hospitals in the region have barred anyone other than patients and medical staff from the emergency room in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This means parents, spouses, children and siblings who would typically be waiting in the emergency room are at home, unable to say goodbye.

Kaufman is one of hundreds of doctors who have had to change how they practice medicine because of COVID-19, particularly the delicate burden of bearing news of death.

Kaufman said the calls are often met with disbelief: "'How did this happen?' 'Wait, what? Are you sure it's the right person?' This happens when you can’t do it in person. It’s obviously distressing. And you feel pretty impotent about being able to help or do the right thing. It's heartbreaking."

It is perhaps the most painful act of social distancing, another cruel detachment in this strange time. Many doctors, already struggling to connect with patients on a personal level through alienating layers of personal protective equipment, are attempting to mitigate these difficulties by using FaceTime to at least put a human face on the interaction.

“You can’t give those lives proper attention even when the ultimate has happened; when they’ve died, you can’t even properly tell the family members. That is a really terrible thing that trivializes life and what we are doing in a profound way,” he said. “You feel like you’re not doing right by people. There’s usually a way you can have confidence you’ve done it in a way that’s at least respectful, and that’s not happening right now."

"Frankly we are kind of rushing it, as awful as that sounds," he said. "We don’t have the time to do that in a proper way.”

The daily death tolls in New York and New Jersey both reached new highs this week. As of Wednesday evening, more than 4,200 people in New York City have died of COVID-19, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, eclipsing the 2,753 people killed in the World Trade Center attack on 9/11. The crisis has also spread across the Hudson River to New Jersey, which as of Wednesday had seen more than 1,500 fatalities, the second-highest toll in the country.

“It’s exponentially getting worse every day. I don’t want to provide a sense of panic, but people need to know how dire it is and what we’re dealing with,” said Stefan Flores who practices in the ER at Columbia University Medical Center locations in the Bronx and upper Manhattan.

In New York City, emergency rooms are often “already operating at max capacity,” he explained. As COVID-19 has ravaged the city, the ER has become a war zone. By the time he made it two hours into a shift this week, Flores had already had two patients die and was having end-of-life discussions with two others. “The level of devastation and volume and acuity is unprecedented and unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s been emotionally and physically exhausting.”