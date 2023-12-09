News To Go: December 9, 2023
The share of first-time homebuyers who received down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%.
Meta’s social network Threads is officially launching in Europe next week on December 14. This has been a long-time coming, as it launched in the US many months back.
The Tennis Hall of Famer was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Microsoft says it will hire 77 ZeniMax QA contractors as unionized employees. One of the perks for the workers is a copy of Starfield, a game they worked on and wouldn't otherwise have gotten for free.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
The way Pittsburgh plays just isn't sustainable, and at some point, being a threat to win in the playoffs has to outweigh the status quo of just making it there.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
Hang out with friends and solve puzzles in Big Walk, House House's new open-world sandbox.
Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30-minute pickup on orders of any size.
The full top 10 also includes titles from Stephen King, Amanda Peters and more.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.