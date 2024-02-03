News details released in Baron murder case

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge has granted a motion to suppress evidence against Justin Schuback in the Robert Baron murder trial.

Justin Schuback, charged with the homicide of Old Forge Pizza Shop owner Robert Baron stated twice during the interrogation that he needed a lawyer and because the interrogation did not immediately end, Lackawanna County Judge Joseph Nealon granted the motion.

In September of 2023, his attorneys filed a motion to exclude or suppress evidence against their client.

In January, Judge Nealon granted the motion to exclude or suppress statements by Schuback.

During the interrogation with Pennsylvania State Trooper Greg Allen and Lackawanna County Detective Sheryl Turner, Schuback denied any involvement in the murder and was informed of his right to remain silent and his right to have an attorney present.

The other motions denied included a motion to suppress “cell phone tracking evidence” and the motion to change venue.

Anything in the interrogation will now be inadmissible at the trial, but police will still be able to use cell site location evidence.

Evidence, one old forge resident hopes is enough after hearing of the new details.

“Obviously very disappointed. As an Old Forge resident, this tragedy has shook this community to the core so I’m pretty confident that the cellphone tower evidence is a slam dunk in this case. I try to be as empathetic as I can and it would just be devastating. The further this is delayed it’s just further trauma to the families. He was a great great community member, great man, great father so I think the community in its whole wants justice for the family,” said Vanessa Vergnetti Thomas from Old Forge.

Schuback has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include homicide, robbery, burglary, and abuse of a corpse.

A new trial date is set for May 6.

