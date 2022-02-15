News Direct, an Alternative Wire Service, Selects Texture Capital’s Online Marketplace for Digital Security Offering

Texture Capital Inc., a leading digital asset securities broker-dealer, today announced that News Direct, an advanced news and content distribution service designed to meet the demands of modern media outreach, has selected Texture’s online marketplace for their digital security offering. Texture Capital will support capital raising News Direct digital securities, which can also become eligible for trading on Texture's marketplace in the future providing News Direct investors with secondary market liquidity opportunities not typically available to investors in private securities.

News Direct aims to redefine the staid, decades-old newswire industry with access to an expansive global network of media agencies, news outlets, and trade press—via an automated, secure, and collaborative workflow that eliminates the costly, time-consuming, and outdated editorial layer of traditional providers, all with no word count or geographic-based pricing parameters. The company is dedicated to providing a best-in-class distribution platform to support the communications needs of a diverse customer base, including PR, investor relations, corporate communications professionals, and content marketers, to help manage, execute, and measure their communications programs. Unique functionality supports the dissemination of expanded multimedia formats such as infographics, video, and images as independent, standalone assets, and the organization places an emphasis on secure access and robust analytics.

“News Direct’s comprehensive and API-driven, cloud-based platform is the model for services organizations today,” said Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital. “Having used the platform ourselves, we believe the team has struck a chord with the market and appreciate their focuses on security, workflow, analytics, and overall ease of use. We are proud to welcome News Direct to our platform, and are excited to continue working with them throughout 2022 and beyond.”

“Having spent more than 32 years at one of the industry's leading providers, including the last seven as president, I started News Direct because I knew the category was dominated by incumbents that had grown change-averse and overly protective of a historically lucrative, but increasingly outdated, business and service model," said Gregg Castano, Founder and CEO of News Direct. “We’re delivering a novel, reimagined, and simplified workflow to meet the needs of 21st century professionals across communications, PR, investor relations, content marketing, and other segments. As we continue to invest in expanding our team and breaking new ground technologically, working with a partner like Texture Capital—whose entrepreneurial philosophy reflects our own—is an exciting milestone for News Direct.”

To learn more about how News Direct plans to shake up the legacy newswire industry, please register here for our informational webinar.

About Texture Capital

Texture Capital, the institutional marketplace for private capital, is a technology-driven

marketplace for institutions and issuers to more efficiently and directly participate in the private

markets, improving liquidity, transparency, and access. We leverage blockchain technology and

smart contracts to streamline the current market structure for private placements; supporting

the primary issuance and secondary trading of digital securities through a regulated broker-

dealer and a registered ATS. Please visit https://texture.capital for more information and to stay

informed of future updates.

About News Direct

News Direct is an advanced news and content distribution service designed to meet the demands of modern media outreach. News Direct delivers a completely reimagined distribution workflow, revitalized measurement, and high quality service for highly dynamic, efficient, and flexible distribution. News Direct was founded by Gregg Castano, longtime president of Business Wire. With an insider’s understanding of media outreach, and expertise in strategic planning and management, Gregg leveraged his unique perspective and insight to create a brand new, purpose-built platform for news distribution—News Direct.

Investment disclaimer: An investment in News Direct is speculative, involves a high degree of risk and that investors must be prepared to bear the economic risk of their investment for an indefinite period of time and be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. Blockchain is a new technology and unproven in financial markets. There is no guarantee that tokenization will enable any secondary market liquidity in the future and your investment may remain illiquid. Potential investors are strongly advised to consult their legal, tax and financial advisors before investing.

