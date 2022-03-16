News Direct Becomes First Newswire to Accept Cryptocurrency for Payments

State-of-the-art news and content distribution service to join the next frontier of financial transactions

News Direct, the state-of-the-art news and content distribution service designed to meet the demands of modern media outreach has announced that they will now be accepting payments in several cryptocurrencies.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is rapidly changing the financial industry and redefining the way society views monetary ownership. News Direct, already known for being at the forefront of technological advancements, is looking to be ahead of the curve once again.

"Our decision to accept cryptocurrency as payment is entirely consistent with our founding premise of providing the most technologically advanced means of interacting with News Direct in every phase of our operation in ways that offer flexibility, choice and convenience to our customers," said Gregg Castano, Founder and CEO of News Direct.

News Direct currently accepts 13 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and 5 USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP). The total market cap of these exceeds $1.5 trillion, accounting for nearly 70% of the global crypto market cap.

For News Direct clients, paying with cryptocurrency will be a seamless, secure invoicing process that will involve only a couple of clicks.

To learn more about News Direct, please visit newsdirect.com.

About News Direct

News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR, Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely-reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today. To learn more visit newsdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

