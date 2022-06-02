News Direct Founder Gregg Castano to Discuss Modernizing and Leveraging Media Engagement at Upcoming Conference

Castano will speak at 1BusinessWorld’s Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference about forward-looking trends in news distribution and how to work with media to accelerate business growth

Norwalk, CT --News Direct-- News Direct

News Direct, the state-of-the-art news and content distribution service designed to meet the demands of modern media outreach, today announced that on Monday, June 6, at 2:00 PM ET, CEO and Founder, Gregg Castano, will be speaking at 1BusinessWorld’s (1BW) Leading Entrepreneurs of the World (LEW) Conference, an annual, multi-day event focusing on the power of entrepreneurship and leadership in action.

The conference will be held virtually, taking place from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 2022. The LEW Conference is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial events in the world which features business presentations, digital interviews, discussions and roundtables with the world's leading entrepreneurs and business leaders. There will be over 200 entrepreneurs and business leaders in attendance along with over 100 investors and advisors and 300 companies and organizations.

In his session, Castano will discuss how he launched News Direct to transform the user experience, workflow, and pricing models to leverage the advances of the digital age. News Direct’s solutions include improvements in the utilization of automation and AI to streamline editorial processes and provide greater control for the issuer, make pricing more transparent, and update industry-leading security protocols. His session will also highlight the importance of multimedia engagement from journalists and online audiences over traditional text-based content.

“The LEW Conference provides a glimpse into the minds of today’s executives as they help shape the future of the business and I’m grateful to be a part of the opening day discussions,” said Castano. “As we adapt to an increasingly complex business climate, it’s critical for today’s leaders to put their heads together to create discourse on how we can best move forward and I look forward to achieving that at this year’s conference.”

News Direct recently entered an exclusive partnership with 1BW to operate as the company’s news and content distribution provider. The partnership is designed to leverage News Direct’s modernized digital content distribution platform with 1BW’s global business ecosystem that provides information, resources and business solutions for entrepreneurs and businesses from around the world. Both organizations plan to harness innovative tools of each respective platform to empower companies to showcase their expertise, thought leadership and unique insights to peers, investors, customers and entrepreneurs to help exceed growth expectations.

Please click here for information on how to register or to learn more about the Leading Entrepreneurs of the World virtual conference. To learn more about News Direct, please visit: https://newsdirect.com.

Gregg Castano, News Direct Founder and CEO

About News Direct

News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR, Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely-reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today. To learn more visit newsdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals and businesses. www.1businessworld.com

