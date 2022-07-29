News Direct joins BitPay’s Merchant Directory

Companies embracing cryptocurrency will now have access to a modern news distribution platform to tell their company’s unique story

News Direct, the state-of-the-art news and content distribution service, announced in March that it would be accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has added News Direct to their Merchant Directory, putting News Direct alongside a curated list of 250+ other forward thinking merchants accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

BitPay’s ease of use and low transaction fee has allowed News Direct to attract new customers and sales by tapping the massive crypto marketplace. Now, companies looking to pay with cryptocurrency will be able to tell their unique story to the global media using News Direct’s platform.

“BitPay manages the entire process and makes it easy to receive crypto from the customer.” said Gregg Castano, Founder and CEO at News Direct. “Our decision to accept cryptocurrency as payment is entirely consistent with our founding premise of providing the most technologically advanced means of interacting with News Direct in every phase of our operation in ways that offer flexibility, choice and convenience to our customers.”

News Direct realizes the potential for crypto to transform the newswire industry, making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale,” said Merrick Theobald, Vice President of Marketing at BitPay. “Our goal at BitPay is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and increase adoption as we believe crypto is the future of payments.”

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

About News Direct

News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR, Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today. To learn more visit newsdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

