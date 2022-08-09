News Flash: 10 Analysts Think HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Earnings Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following this downgrade, HF Sinclair's ten analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$29b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 30% to US$9.37. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.52 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$56.33, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on HF Sinclair's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic HF Sinclair analyst has a price target of US$67.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the HF Sinclair's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that HF Sinclair's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 2.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.1% over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 5.9% per year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, HF Sinclair is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for HF Sinclair. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on HF Sinclair after the downgrade.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with HF Sinclair's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

