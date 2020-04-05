News Flash: 2 Analysts Think Bango plc (LON:BGO) Earnings Are Under Threat

The analysts covering Bango plc (LON:BGO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of UK£1.25 reflecting a 13% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Bango from its two analysts is for revenues of UK£12m in 2020 which, if met, would be a huge 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting UK£0.013 in per-share earnings UK£0.013. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£14m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.018 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Bango'shistorical trends, as next year's 27% revenue growth is roughly in line with 29% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.8% next year. So although Bango is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Bango. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on Bango, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

