News Flash: 2 Analysts Think Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Earnings Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from twin analysts covering Lannett Company is for revenues of US$289m in 2023, implying a chunky 15% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 72% to US$1.54. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$344m and US$1.40 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 56% to US$1.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Lannett Company's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 15% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 3.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Lannett Company to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Lannett Company. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Lannett Company's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Lannett Company.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for Lannett Company going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

