News Flash: 3 Analysts Think Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) Earnings Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Riverstone Holdings' three analysts is for revenues of RM991m in 2023, which would reflect a concerning 21% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 53% to RM0.099 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.18 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Riverstone Holdings' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of S$0.64, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Riverstone Holdings' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Riverstone Holdings analyst has a price target of S$0.67 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$0.60. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Riverstone Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 21% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 23% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Riverstone Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Riverstone Holdings.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Riverstone Holdings, including the risk of cutting its dividend. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

