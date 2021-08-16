News Flash: 4 Analysts Think Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Earnings Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering Biodesix provided consensus estimates of US$69m revenue in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 9.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 19% from last year to US$1.41. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$86m and US$1.18 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 7.3% to US$25.33, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Biodesix's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Biodesix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$28.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Biodesix is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 19% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 257% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Biodesix is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Biodesix's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Biodesix.

