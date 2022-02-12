News Flash: 4 Analysts Think Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Earnings Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Veru recently, with the stock price up a worthy 19% to US$6.36 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Veru from its four analysts is for revenues of US$67m in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.43 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$77m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$24.20, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Veru analyst has a price target of US$29.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Veru's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 34% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.5% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Veru is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Veru. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Veru.

