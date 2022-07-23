News Flash: 6 Analysts Think RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Earnings Are Under Threat

The analysts covering RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from RLI's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2022, which would reflect an okay 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to drop 16% to US$3.15 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 8.8% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 8.6% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.4% per year. So although RLI is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for RLI. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on RLI, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple RLI analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

