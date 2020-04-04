News Flash: 6 Analysts Think Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) Earnings Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering Questor Technology is for revenues of CA$14m in 2020, implying a sizeable 53% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 94% to CA$0.018 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$33m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.32 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 44% to CA$2.84. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Questor Technology analyst has a price target of CA$4.75 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$1.80. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 53%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 27% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 10% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Questor Technology, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Questor Technology.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Questor Technology's financials, such as concerns around earnings quality.