News Flash: 7 Analysts Think Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Earnings Are Under Threat

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The analysts covering Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, Digital Turbine's seven analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$698m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 26% to US$0.65. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$799m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.96 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Digital Turbine's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

View our latest analysis for Digital Turbine

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 17% to US$17.65. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Digital Turbine analyst has a price target of US$25.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.3% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 52% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. It's pretty clear that Digital Turbine's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Unfortunately, the earnings downgrade - if accurate - may also place pressure on Digital Turbine's mountain of debt, which could lead to some belt tightening for shareholders. You can learn more about our debt analysis for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Digital Turbine Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.22

    The board of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TROW ) has announced that the dividend on 30th of March will be...

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • JPMorgan’s Best Performing 15 Stock Picks for 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at JPMorgan’s top performing 15 stock picks for 2023. For more top stock picks, head on over to JPMorgan’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2023. As we settle into 2023, market watchers are trying to balance optimism with cautiousness. After all, 2022 was an absolute bloodbath especially […]

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • This Stock Could Soar in the Next Bull Market

    Bull and bear markets exercise their influence to raise and lower share prices. January ended up being a solid month for many technology and growth stocks, a sign that the headwinds of this current bear market might finally be easing to allow for the next market cycle upward. When that time comes, enterprise software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) might just be among the stocks leading the pack.

  • Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks

    Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three stocks you might want to own at a new bull market's onset: United Rentals (NYSE: URI), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA).

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Kroger Makes a Big Move in its Battle With Walmart, Costco, and Target

    Kroger opens a new facility in a key market to deliver groceries as the company takes on its competitors.

  • Money Markets Pay 4.5%. If You’re Getting Less on a Sweep Account, It’s Time for ‘Cash Sorting.’

    A lot has changed in two years, when rates were hugging zero and the banks’ 1% looked like a screaming bargain. Plus, why Charles Schwab looks like a longer-term buy.

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The release of the latest version of ChatGPT brought a renewed focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Justin Pope (Microsoft): Artificial intelligence is the latest rage on Wall Street; Microsoft recently announced a multiyear and multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, the company that developed the AI-powered headline-making chatbot ChatGPT.

  • Elon Musk Responds to 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Warnings

    The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • 5 REITs Hitting Higher Highs In February

    Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) are successfully kicking off the year 2023, with each reaching higher four- and six-month highs. While there are no guarantees that the bullish vibe will continue, it’s a sweet start for the year for people who invested in the REITs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6 and at just 71% of its book value. Apollo pays a dividend of 11.6%. The mREIT is selling off fro

  • Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes

    Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • Tesla is singlehandedly driving the highest retail investment into the stock market since 2020 as traders await Elon Musk's master plan at the upcoming investor day

    "Tesla continues to draw unprecedented retail flows" ahead of Elon Musk's Master Plan 3 presentation next month, Vanda Research said.

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]

  • VinFast cuts US workforce, delays auto deliveries among other recent changes

    The NC-bound electric vehicle startup has delayed its initial delivery date and restructured its North American operations.

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.