News Flash: 9 Analysts Think Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Earnings Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the nine analysts covering Offerpad Solutions, is for revenues of US$3.6b in 2023, which would reflect a definite 14% reduction in Offerpad Solutions' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.066 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.3b and losses of US$0.02 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 32% to US$2.48, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Offerpad Solutions' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Offerpad Solutions analyst has a price target of US$6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$0.90. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 11% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 60% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.6% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Offerpad Solutions is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Offerpad Solutions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Offerpad Solutions, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

