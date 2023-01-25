News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Forecasts

Shareholders in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that EnLink Midstream will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering EnLink Midstream are now predicting revenues of US$11b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 29% to US$0.70. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.68 in 2023. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a solid increase in revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$14.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on EnLink Midstream, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$18.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the EnLink Midstream's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting EnLink Midstream's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 6.3% per year. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, EnLink Midstream is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at EnLink Midstream.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential risks with EnLink Midstream, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

