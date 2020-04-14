News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the twin analysts covering Blue Apron Holdings, is for revenues of US$437m in 2020, which would reflect a noticeable 4.0% reduction in Blue Apron Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 25% to US$3.52. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$367m and US$3.97 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 73% to US$9.50, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Blue Apron Holdings at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Blue Apron Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 4.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Blue Apron Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Blue Apron Holdings is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Blue Apron Holdings.

