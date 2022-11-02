News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Massive Upgrade To Their Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) Forecasts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 7.7% to US$17.62 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$737m in 2023. This would be a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$2.26 per share next year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$562m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.15 in 2023. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a great increase in revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

View our latest analysis for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Despite these upgrades, the consensus price target fell 15% to US$27.17, perhaps signalling that the uplift in performance is not expected to last. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' future valuation. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Analysts are clearly in love with Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as the risk of cutting its dividend. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here