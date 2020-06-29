News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Stunning Upgrade To Their ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that ProQR Therapeutics will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering ProQR Therapeutics, is for revenues of €791k in 2020, which would reflect a stressful 56% reduction in ProQR Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 11% from last year to €1.19. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €550k and losses of €1.19 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

NasdaqGM:PRQR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2020 More

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 56% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 12% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 25% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - ProQR Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting ProQR Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at ProQR Therapeutics.

