News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) Forecasts

The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The stock price has risen 7.9% to S$2.05 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following this upgrade, Hour Glass' solo analyst are forecasting 2023 revenues to be S$1.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to decline 11% to S$0.23 in the same period. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of S$951m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.19 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analyst substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for Hour Glass

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Hour Glass' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 8.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Hour Glass.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Pleasantly, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Hour Glass' future.

Story continues

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Hour Glass going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here