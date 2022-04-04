News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Forecasts

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Cal-Maine Foods has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 17% to US$58.70 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Cal-Maine Foods' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.9b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 777% to US$3.30. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.85 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 25% to US$49.75 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Cal-Maine Foods analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$30.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Cal-Maine Foods' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cal-Maine Foods is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Cal-Maine Foods.

