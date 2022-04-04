News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Forecasts

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Cal-Maine Foods has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 17% to US$58.70 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Cal-Maine Foods' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.9b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 777% to US$3.30. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.85 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

See our latest analysis for Cal-Maine Foods

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 25% to US$49.75 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Cal-Maine Foods analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$30.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Cal-Maine Foods' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cal-Maine Foods is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Cal-Maine Foods.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

