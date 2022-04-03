News Flash: One Analyst Just Made A Stunning Upgrade To Their Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Forecasts

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analyst now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Eyenovia too, with the stock up 14% to US$3.26 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the consensus from one analyst covering Eyenovia is for revenues of US$2.5m in 2022, implying a substantial 82% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 93% to US$0.85 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.8m and US$0.91 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 82% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 99% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.2% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Eyenovia is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Eyenovia's prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Eyenovia.

