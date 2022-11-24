News Flash: One Analyst Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their GDEX Berhad (KLSE:GDEX) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for GDEX Berhad (KLSE:GDEX) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 4.2% to RM0.13 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the consensus from one analyst covering GDEX Berhad is for revenues of RM345m in 2022, implying an uneasy 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analyst was foreseeing RM305m of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice increase in revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 22% to RM0.14, with the analyst clearly less optimistic about GDEX Berhad's valuation following this update.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 12% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 9.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - GDEX Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of GDEX Berhad's future valuation. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at GDEX Berhad.

We have estimates for GDEX Berhad until 2024 from one covering analyst, and you can see them free on our platform here.

