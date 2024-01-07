The News-Herald makes a difference: 2023 stories that had an impact

At the Panama City News-Herald, we try to make a difference in our readers' lives. As 2024 begins, here's a look back at just some of the local stories and news items in 2023 that made an impact.

Water safety

Several people drowned in the Gulf of Mexico this past summer, and the News-Herald provided up-to-date information about the deaths, beach conditions, public safety efforts and more. This kind of coverage helped not just full-time Bay County residents, but also the many thousands of people who visited as tourists and might not have been as tuned in to safety concerns.

Rip currents

These can be deadly. This past year, the News-Herald provided readers a detailed look at how to handle rip currents.

Spring break

The News-Herald stays in contact with local officials, business owners and law enforcement to monitor the effects of spring break each year. This is a major economic driver for the area, but it also can be a strain on local resources.

Restaurant inspections

Each week, the News-Herald publishes an online review of the most recent state restaurant inspections and provides a link to a state database that provides more information. With this information, our readers can make the best decisions about where to eat.

Finding enough teachers

In May, the News-Herald took an in-depth look at Bay District Schools' efforts to attract new teachers and retain existing ones.

Jim Ross is editor of the Panama City News-Herald

