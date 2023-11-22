News-Journal leaders address Volusia Council to oppose change in public notices

The Volusia County Council will have another discussion before deciding whether to cut some public notices from The Daytona Beach News-Journal and other newspapers.

A new state law that went into effect Jan. 1 allows local governments to post certain public notices on their own websites instead of in a newspaper or on a newspaper's website. Public notices cover a myriad of topics, such as proposed rezonings, tax increases, developments and government meetings.

The council voted Tuesday to advance plans by bringing back more information for a final decision but, overall, members shared mixed feelings about whether they will ultimately make the switch.

At-Large Councilman Jake Johansson brought forth the idea as a way to possibly save taxpayers money, but it's not clear yet whether that would actually be the case.

Senior Assistant County Attorney Paolo Soria said the change could save the county at least $70,000 a year. But there are unknowns, such as the cost of hiring a firm to create and run a website that has a searchable public database. People would also be entitled to request that notices get sent to them in the mail.

"I'm not opposed to newspapers continuing to do this," Johansson said. "I'm trying to save the government some money here. So if the newspapers can do this at a rate that saves us money, then we won't compete."

Councilmen Don Dempsey and Danny Robins did not attend the meeting.

Officials from The News-Journal, The West Volusia Beacon, Hometown News and the Florida Press Association spoke against the switch. Their concerns included making it more difficult to inform the public, setting up the government as a competitor with private business and affecting newspapers' bottom lines.

Barb Shepherd, the publisher of The West Volusia Beacon, said she respects the council's desire to be efficient with taxpayer dollars but opposes taking public notices out of newspapers.

"What I don't understand is why the county would undercut its own homegrown businesses by using taxpayer dollars to create a new bureaucracy to do a job that local private enterprise is already doing well, all to create negligible savings, a minuscule percentage of the county budget that will significantly reduce your service to the public," she said.

News-Journal Executive Editor John Dunbar raised concerns such as the change making the government less transparent for the public. He also said it would hurt the paper financially.

"It would cost us … revenue that would otherwise be used to invest in our coverage in Volusia County," Dunbar said.

News-Journal Executive Editor John Dunbar speaks to the Volusia County Council Tuesday evening.

Jane Katona, general manager of The News-Journal and longtime Volusia County resident, said Gannett, the newspaper's owner, already has the infrastructure in place to handle public notices and 110 employees dedicated to taking care of the processes, such as supplying required affidavits. So the switch could be more expensive.

Notices published in The News-Journal are posted online at news-journalonline.com/public-notices and floridapublicnotices.com, which is a repository for public notices around the state.

"Based on this information and on behalf of all the employees of Volusia County, I'm asking you to reconsider this unnecessary investment in a passive website that actually provides less notice to the citizens of Volusia County," Katona said.

Florida Press Association President Jim Fogler said if governments begin creating their own websites, the press association's website floridapublicnotices.com will no longer be a central source for the public to freely access notices. Instead, there will be an assortment of websites that people will have to find and navigate.

"We believe it is the public who will be the ultimate losers if you decide to move your government notices to your own website," he said.

The new law comes with a caveat: The county can post notices on its own website as long as that costs less than advertising in newspapers.

If the county creates a website for public notices, it would have to allow other local government entities in Volusia County to use it as well and could charge a fee for that use.

"My gut on this one just says I'm not comfortable with it," Council Chairman Jeff Brower said. "I want to save the money. I'm just not sure we will."

District 5 Councilman David Santiago voiced support for shifting public notices to a county website.

"It's time to modernize. I've got nothing against papers," he said.

District 4 Councilman Troy Kent said he received emails from some Ormond Beach residents who said having public notices in the newspaper is important to them. But he said he knows a large part of that is because it's what they're used to.

"I've got to tell you, I don't know where I am on this," he said. "I'm going to vote to have this come back to us, but I'm not a hundred percent sold either way."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Council seeks more info before deciding public notice change