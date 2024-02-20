How to find The News & Observer’s endorsements for 2024 primary elections

Early voting has begun in North Carolina’s 2024 primary elections, which takes place on Tuesday, March 5. A number of statewide offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, are on the ballot, as well as competitive races for Congress and the state legislature.

Here’s how to find the candidates the Editorial Board is recommending in races across Wake County and the Triangle. We’ll continue to provide endorsements in the coming week.

You can learn more about this year’s endorsement process here. For more information about the candidates themselves and how to vote, check out The News & Observer’s complete voter guide.

Statewide races

NC governor endorsements: Our choices in the Democratic and GOP primaries

Endorsements: Our choices in the crowded GOP and Dem primaries for NC Lt. Governor

Triangle races

Endorsements: Our choices for the Triangle’s congressional primaries