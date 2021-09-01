News organizations challenge motion to block media from hearing for man charged with killing Newport News police officer

The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot are challenging a motion to block the media from a court hearing Friday in the case of a man accused of killing a Newport News police officer early last year.

The Newport News Public Defender’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office want the media barred from the evidence suppression hearing for Vernon E. Green III, accused of killing Officer Katherine M. “Katie” Thyne in January 2020.

The newspapers contend that would violate the First Amendment, the Virginia Constitution and the common law of Virginia.

“Courts at all levels have addressed this issue and have affirmed the presumption of openness,” attorneys for the newspapers, Brett A. Spain and Bethany Fogerty, wrote in a motion for access to the hearing. Under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the newspapers’ attorneys maintain, closing a hearing requires “a real and substantial basis” for doing so — and “that burden has not and cannot be met in this case.”

Thyne died after being trapped in Green’s car when he took off as officers were questioning him about smoking marijuana in a Southeast Newport News parking lot. She was the first Newport News police officer slain in the line of duty in more than 25 years.

At Friday’s hearing, Newport News Public Defender Edward Webb will ask a judge to bar evidence from Green’s forthcoming trial on a second-degree murder charge.

That includes that Green was out on bond on a 2016 armed bank robbery case out of Elizabeth City when Thyne died. It also includes that Green was on probation for a 2003 felony cocaine case, and that he was recently sentenced to 10 years behind bars on federal gun charge in the 2020 incident.

The Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot broke the story about the bank robbery case, and the federal gun charges have been widely reported as well.

The only unreported fact included in Webb’s suppression motion is that a substantial amount of cash — including lots of $2 bills — were found in Green’s cooler after Thyne’s death. That cash, the motion says, might be linked to a Charlottesville bank robbery.

Newport News Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Guthinger joined in the motion to block the media from Friday’s hearing, in which the two attorneys envision kicking out the press but allowing the rest of the public to stay. The motion says the media shouldn’t be allowed in because it’s a “high-profile case,” and that “permitting the media to report on the proceedings would be prejudicial to Green and may result in further public hostility toward Green.”

After that motion was filed, Guthinger has said he would have no comment on the matter, while Webb called it “a joint effort to protect the integrity of any future jury” but would not elaborate.

Just because a case is a high-profile one, Spain and Fogerty maintain, is no reason to close it.

“High-profile cases are regularly heard in open court both locally (e.g., the trial in the last few weeks of the former Norfolk sheriff on bribery charges) and nationally (e.g., Derek Chauvin),” the newspapers’ motion says.

The newspapers’ attorneys point out that the Virginia law Webb and Guthinger are citing in their motion to close Friday’s hearing was the same one cited by the losing attorneys in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court press access decision in 1980.

In the statute, Virginia judges have the discretion to “exclude from the trial any persons whose presence would impair the conduct of a fair trial” provided that “the right to a public trial” isn’t violated.

“This is not the first time that a criminal defendant and a prosecutor have teamed up to argue that (that section of law) authorizes the exclusion of the media from a courtroom,” the newspapers brief says.

“In fact, in the very first case to unequivocally establish the presumptive right of the public and the press to attend criminal trials, the United States Supreme Court rejected the very same argument now being asserted.”

In that case, a trial judge closed a courtroom for the fourth murder trial involving a hotel manager in Hanover County. But the Richmond Newspapers appealed, and the resulting Supreme Court decision reversed that decision.

“This is no quirk of history,” the court wrote. “Rather, it has long been recognized as an indispensable attribute of an Anglo-American trial.”

That openness, the Supreme Court said, gives crucial understanding of the system’s process and results, providing “assurance that the proceedings were conducted fairly,” and “discouraged perjury, the misconduct of participants, and decisions based on secret bias or partiality.”

The presumption on open trials, courts have ruled, also apply to other hearings regarding the case, and there are strict findings a judge has to make before closing a courtroom.

Even if parties are able to demonstrate that a fair trial was at risk, the newspapers attorneys say, “closure still would not be justified” unless no other alternatives were available.

That includes such things as starting out jury selection with a larger pool of citizens; questioning them to weed out those who may hold a bias from the news coverage; and providing additional jury instructions to those selected. The judge could also change a trial’s venue or bring jurors in from other jurisdictions.

In this case, the newspapers attorneys say, Green’s defense lawyers and prosecutors “cannot possibly identify a substantial danger” to a fair trial “that could not be cured with less drastic measures.”

The news organizations also maintain that the move by excluding the media from the hearing while letting other stay would be “unprecedented” and “plainly unconstitutional.”

