News and photos from Burlington County Animal Shelter's Super Bowl party

The Burlington County Animal Shelter hosted a Super Bowl tailgate party over the weekend. Here are some of the sights from the party.

The event even saw their longest tenured resident, Chief (no relation to the team in Kansas City), find his fur ever home after being in the shelter for 740 days.

According to a news release, Chief was adopted by Williamstown resident Rose Marie Ragone. Chief was surrendered in June 2021 and then again in January of 2022 after being re-adopted.

Nick Butler is an impact reporter for the Courier Post, the Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times covering community news in South Jersey. Have any tips or stories? Reach out to NButler@Gannett.com. Subscribe to stay in the loop.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Images from Burlington County Animal Shelter's tailgate party.