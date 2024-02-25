The News-Press Student of the Week polls are open for week of Feb. 26. Vote now!

Polls are open. Who are you voting for?

This is the second News-Press Student of the Week poll for high school students.

The News-Press asked Lee County High School principals to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their top students.

This week's poll includes 12 candidates for one top Student of the Week. To vote: Click the link or scroll to the bottom of this article.

The poll will be posted at news-press.com each Monday, and voting will end on Thursday at noon each week.

One vote per hour per voter.

Results will be published online Thursday, Feb. 29 at news-press.com.

Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

Dunbar High School - Jennifer Cedeno

Jennifer Cedeno won 1st Place for grades 10-12 in the 2024 "Leave the Scene Clean" art contest. In addition to her hard work and passion for the environment, Jennifer, who has only been in the United States for two years, has an impressive 4.2 GPA.

Fort Myers High School - Kael Seneca

Fort Myers High School would like to nominate Kael Seneca for Student of the Week. Not only is he a bright and hardworking student in both the classroom and on the wrestling mat, but he has a genuine heart of gold. Kael takes the time to regularly write compliments in the Compliment Jar to other peers in class; he even passed out sticky notes to encourage his peers to show positivity and warmth toward each other. He is a role model student leader.

Cypress Lake High School - Zeke Dubel-Garrett

Ezekiel Dube-Garrett, an 11th-grade student at Cypress Lake High School, demonstrates exceptional dedication and achievement across. He holds the esteemed position of varsity athlete in football, basketball, and track and field, serving as the captain of the football team. Notably, during his freshman year, Ezekiel competed at the varsity level in both track and field and basketball. His academic accomplishments are equally impressive, as evidenced by his first-place achievement in the AMC 8 math competition. Furthermore, he attained the highest score on the ACT among his peers during the summer preceding his sophomore year at the FGCU STEM Academy. Ezekiel's commitment extends beyond academics and sports. He is an active member of the Science National Honor Society and holds the esteemed role of Junior Class President in the Student Government Association (SGA). Additionally, he has served as a mentor for the last two years through his involvement in 'Be a Buddy' and the Special Olympic program. Ezekiel has been selected as one of three students in the district to represent Cypress Lake High School at the prestigious SUNSHINE STATE SCHOLARS program in Orlando. This esteemed program, scheduled from May 2 to May 3, 2024, will convene 112 high school STEM scholars for a collaborative 'think tank' on pressing Florida challenges. Cypress Lake High School proudly acknowledges Ezekiel's exceptional achievements, recognizing his hard work and exemplary leadership.

Bishop Verot High School - Aliza Litvak

Aliza Litvak is someone who is driven to succeed. She goes the extra mile to not only do well but to ensure a comfortable level of understanding. She will email and come in whenever she needs clarification or additional instruction. Besides being a phenomenal student, she is a musician, a dancer, singer, and natural born leader in our school community. She is giving and truly wants others to have success as well.

Island Park High School - Gustavo Garcia-Gonzalez

Gustavo Garcia-Gonzalez came to Island Park High School in 2021 to help achieve his goal of graduating from high school on time. He has managed to help his parents' restaurant maintain good standing in the community during COVID and Hurricane Ian all while attending school regularly. Gustavo has managed to maintain a GPA of 3.54 while working in his family's restaurant. Gustavo has met his goal of graduating on time. Gustavo exudes the definition of student excellence through hard work and determination!

Evangelical Christian School - Judah Mathai

Evangelical Christian School would like to nominate Judah Mathai, a junior, for Lee County Student of the Week. Judah is an exemplary student both academically and socially. During his time at ECS, he has been a member of Student Senate, National Honor Society, and our prestigious Sentinel Scholar program. Judah is continually pushing himself with AP and Dual Enrollment courses while also participating in various clubs. He is also a member of our competitive robotics team. Judah is a young man of strong character. He is kind, helpful and dedicated to being excellent in all that he does.

Gateway High School - Tavian Cook

Tavian Cook is one of Gateway High School's star scholar-athletes! He has been selected as the 4A Boys Basketball player of the year. Tavian is a senior who has spent the past four years at Gateway High School exemplifying each one of our core values excellently. Outside of sports, he is an AVID and honors students with a record of A's and B's. Tavian is kindhearted, helpful, and always willing to go the extra mile. We are honored to have Tavian as a Gateway scholar. We gracefully recommend him for Student of the Week!

Estero High School - Madison White

Madison White sets high goals for herself and achieves them! She will graduate this year with her AA degree and her Cambridge AICE Diploma. She has been accepted to every school she has applied to so far with several scholarships waiting for her. Her dream is to become a heart surgeon, and we have no doubt she will achieve it! She is a leader in several school organizations as well as a student athlete. Madison is also very nurturing to underclassmen and helps them in anyway she can!

Island Coast High School - Diarra Cox

It is my pleasure to nominate Diarra Cox as the ICHS student of the week. A senior ranked in the top 10% of the Class of 2024, Diarra has aspirations of studying dentistry in college in her pursuit of a career as an orthodontist. A member Key Club at ICHS, Diarra has been involved in numerous community projects during high school. Diarra balances high academic achievement, school community involvement while maintaining part-time employment.

Ida Baker High School - Jackson Olmstead

Jackson Olmstead is a remarkable student with an impressive GPA. His athleticism shines on the Ida Baker Cross Country and Track teams. He is also a servant throughout our community. This profoundly intuitive and thoughtful young man is an amalgamation of humility, grit, intellect, and deference to all. Jackson puts in the work for the sake learning and improving.

He continually challenges himself with rigorous coursework: AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP Physics AICE History and General Paper, as well as Honors programs. He has a confident approach towards his education and is comfortable in his knowledge, always striving for greatness.

Southwest Florida Christian Academy - Caitlin Mays

SFCA would like to nominate Caitlin Mays, a senior stand out who is a leader on the court and in the classroom. Caitlyn is a cheer captain, participant in track and member of several organizations at SFCA. She attends SFCA’s Student Leadership Academy, a program equipping leaders by developing their leadership philosophy and skills while focusing on self-less servant leadership, is a volunteer in the community and a member of the National Honor Society. Caitlyn is a superb student who is passionate about her academics and strives for excellence in all things. She is known by her classmates and teachers as a young lady of integrity and one who will assist at a moment’s notice.

North Fort Myers - Sofie Grace Ortiz

Sofie Grace Ortiz is a student at North Fort Myers High School. She is currently enrolled in the AICE program and is on track to receive her AICE Diploma by the end of her junior year. She is Class of 2025’s President, and has participated in Student Government Association as an officer since Freshman year. Through this program she has supported her school, community, and peers. By association she was introduced to her school’s Student Advisory Committee, which she serves as Secretary. She is dedicated and hardworking, she puts her best foot forward for each project and assignment she’s given.

