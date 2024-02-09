News of public record: Coshocton County real estate transfers

Dec. 21

954 Sherry Coleman, Robin Potts and Amy Taylor to Edward and Clara Elliott, Parcels: 010-00000452/453-00, Franklin Township, $10,000

955 Thang Cao Do to Michael Reiss, 0 North 15th St., Coshocton, $14,000

956 Jared Lillo to Hunter Derrick, 111 West Main St., Warsaw, $155,000

957 Aaron Getchey to W&G Rentals LLC, 1010 Cassingham Ave., Coshocton, $35,000

958 Larry and Hazel McCormick to Mary Hartley, 2013 Adams St., Coshocton, $47,646

959 Richard and Patricia Godri to Joe Gigliotti and Taylor Glick, 51874 Township Road 159, West Lafayette, $90,000

Dec. 22

960 Denise Slay to Gerald and Jean McKenna, Parcel: 029-00001312-02, County Road 143, West Lafayette, $12,500

Dec. 26

961 Owen and Fannie Miller to Willis and Owen Troyer, 30945 County Road 126, Millersburg, $322,650

Dec. 27

962 Triple B. Enterprise LLC to Two Vets LLC, 317 South King St., West Lafayette, $90,000

963 Buckeye Woodlands LLC to FM LLC, Parcel: 027-00000133-02, Township Road 363, 126.577 acres, New Castle Township, $1,042,750

964 Buckeye Woodlands LLC to Rainbow Woodlands LLC, Parcel: 027-00000134-03, Township Road 363, 20.725 acres, Warsaw, $207,250

965 RobertTroyer to Nathan and Aja Brandon, 26844 County Road 1, Coshocton, $15,750

966 Amanda Dreher and Amanda Weingarth to Ian Schwab, 528 E. Sixth St., West Lafayette, $167,000

967 Arlene E. Miles to RLH Miles LLC, 33939 County Road 452, Brinkhaven, $666,577

Dec. 28

968 Chimoral Development LLC to Baldwin Unlimited LLC, 1300 Walnut St. and four lots on S. 14th St. Coshocton, $100,000

969 Sheriff Crawford to Felty Raber, 16680 Township Road 485A, Coshocton, $22,600

970 Thomas Fletcher to Carly and Joe Goch, 204 E. Fourth St., West Lafayette, $85,000

971 Herman and Joseph Koehler to Firman and Susan Hershberger, Parcel: 009-00000098-02, 12.901 acres, Ohio 93, Fresno, $113,000

972 Paul and Lorene L. Schonauer to Nicholas and Lauren Johnson, 24732 Ohio 621, Coshocton, $170,000

Dec. 29

973 David and Dawn Bachelder to Joseph Jr. and Amy Mizer, Part of Parcel: 002-00000483-00, 14.175 acre split, Adams Township, $113,400

974 Scott and Laurie Bible to Joseph Jr. and Amy Mizer, Part of Parcel: 002-00000483-03, 14.175 acres split, Adams Township, $113,400

975 Charles III and Paula Hathaway to Danny and Christy Bookless, 801 Cambridge Road, Coshocton, $75,000

976 Albert Land Investment LLC to Danny and Christy Bookless, 801 Cambridge Road, Coshocton, $75,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Dec. 20

E651 Arlen Raber and Sheldon Coblentz to Sheldon and Erica Coblentz, Parcels: 042-00000313-00/01/02, Township Road 186, White Eyes Township

Dec. 21

E652 Kip and Pamela Crites to Chad Crites, 53697 Township Road 1214, West Lafayette

E653 Jaime Reigle to Brandon Reigle, 10 Kimberly Lane, Coshocton

E654 Fayebelle Siegrist to Jane Siegrist, Ten Parcels: 14505 County Road 439, Township Road 454 and County Road 439, Dresden

E655 Terry Cox to Terry and Kathleen Cox, 18220 Township Road 284, Coshocton

Dec. 22

E656 Terry and Kathleen Cox to Terry and Kathleen Cox, Ten Parcels: 17940 Township Road 347, Township Road 284, Township Road 441, Franklin Township

Dec. 26

E657 Krista and Daniel Hogan to Krista Hogan and Daniel Hogan, 120 South Oak St., West Lafayette

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Public records: Coshocton County real estate transfers