News of public record: Marriage licenses issued in Coshocton County
Nov. 1
Angela Marie Sass and Michael Edgar Howell, West Lafayette
Nov. 7
Clint Matthew West and Megan Jeannette Hall, Warsaw
Nov. 9
Angela Jill Donohue and Richard Lee Cross II, Coshocton
Nov. 13
Shannon Lynn Huntsman and Seth Montgomery, West Lafayette
Robert Daniel Temples and Sierra Nicole Hoffman, Greencastle, Pennsylvania
Nov. 17
Dahlia Annette Morgan and Austin R. Daugherty, Conesville
Nov. 22
Emmie Renee Brenly and Jaxon Charles Rinkes, Coshocton
Nov. 28
Kristin Buzard and Luke Ames, Coshocton
Nov. 29
Christopher Michael McVey and Cindy Lou Ruegsegger, Fresno
Dec. 1
Ashton Leigh Secrest, West Lafayette, and William Bruce Vickers, Coshocton
Dec. 7
Michael David Vedder-Srohrer and Katherine Irene Harubin, Coshocton
Dec. 11
Colt Newton Kaser and Heather Renee Kaser, Warsaw
Tonya Lee Whittredge, Ashville, and Steve Giffen Leavengood, Fresno
Dec. 13
Jessica Rose Frank and Glenn Todd Dickerson, Coshocton
Dec. 15
Richard T. Lahna and Breanna Louise Humphrey, Newcomerstown
Bradley Alan Patterson and Jenni-Lyn Elizabeth Brown, West Lafayette
Gary Masters and Karen Jane Countryman, Coshocton
Dec. 19
Donald James Sambuco and Emily Danielle Frakes, Conesville
Dec. 22
David Wesley Ray and Nora Lee Ray, Coshocton
This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Public records: Marriage licenses issued in Coshocton County