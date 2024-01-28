News of public record: Marriage licenses issued in Coshocton County

Nov. 1

Angela Marie Sass and Michael Edgar Howell, West Lafayette

Nov. 7

Clint Matthew West and Megan Jeannette Hall, Warsaw

Nov. 9

Angela Jill Donohue and Richard Lee Cross II, Coshocton

Nov. 13

Shannon Lynn Huntsman and Seth Montgomery, West Lafayette

Robert Daniel Temples and Sierra Nicole Hoffman, Greencastle, Pennsylvania

Nov. 17

Dahlia Annette Morgan and Austin R. Daugherty, Conesville

Nov. 22

Emmie Renee Brenly and Jaxon Charles Rinkes, Coshocton

Nov. 28

Kristin Buzard and Luke Ames, Coshocton

Nov. 29

Christopher Michael McVey and Cindy Lou Ruegsegger, Fresno

Dec. 1

Ashton Leigh Secrest, West Lafayette, and William Bruce Vickers, Coshocton

Dec. 7

Michael David Vedder-Srohrer and Katherine Irene Harubin, Coshocton

Dec. 11

Colt Newton Kaser and Heather Renee Kaser, Warsaw

Tonya Lee Whittredge, Ashville, and Steve Giffen Leavengood, Fresno

Dec. 13

Jessica Rose Frank and Glenn Todd Dickerson, Coshocton

Dec. 15

Richard T. Lahna and Breanna Louise Humphrey, Newcomerstown

Bradley Alan Patterson and Jenni-Lyn Elizabeth Brown, West Lafayette

Gary Masters and Karen Jane Countryman, Coshocton

Dec. 19

Donald James Sambuco and Emily Danielle Frakes, Conesville

Dec. 22

David Wesley Ray and Nora Lee Ray, Coshocton

