News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers
Feb. 20
225 Joshua Bates to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 5493 Adamsville Otsego Road, Adamsville, $21,900
226 Denga LLC to Ycity Property Improvement Group LLC, 98 Petoskey Ave., Zanesville, $102,000
227 Wanda Reed to Brady Bell, 5291 North River Road West, Zanesville, $152,000
228 314 Real Estate LLC to LJMS Richards Road LLC, 0.369 acre, Richards Road, Zanesville, $65,000
229 Kasey Schwieterman to Wesley, Maria, Benny and Naomi Yoder, 160.0 acres, Dozer Ridge Road, Blue Rock, $830,000
230 Brandon Shaver to Benjamin Brown, 958 Echo Ave., Zanesville, $153,000
231 Jessica Garcia to Holly Ballard, 719 Lenox Ave., Zanesville, $179,000
232 Steven Foreman to Robert Aepli and Ashley Scott, 980 Eastward Circle, Zanesville, $333,900
234 The Parsonage Trustees of the ME Church to Michael Bell, 179 Zanesville Road, Roseville, $117,000
235 D. Scott Rankin to Just One Properties LLP, 45 N. Fourth St., Zanesville, $115,000
236 Derron and Don's Properties LLC to Robert Grijalva and Jennifer Lisius, 526 Thurman St., Zanesville, $65,000
237 Joan Wood to Bruce and Rebecca Wigal, 1362 N. Westwood Drive, Zanesville, $108,000
Feb. 21
238 Heritage Investments 43701 LLC to Ronald and Moriah Whitehead, 607 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville, $179,500
239 MVP Homes Inc. to Erin Thaler, 527 Spangler Drive, Zanesville, $106,300
240 Diane Houston to National Gas and Oil Cooperative, 0.97 acre, South River Road, Blue Rock, $6,700
241 Michael Duvall Jr. to Dustin Fliger, 119 Kensington Ave., Zanesville, $69,100
242 Anita Graf to Jodi Graf, 1.0 acre, Bush Hill Road, Blue Rock, $5,000
243 Steven Luman and Pamela Besser to Jeremy Douglass and Jessica Spangler, 2725 Oxford Drive, Nashport, $310,000
244 Gregory Morrison to Nicholas Hindel, 988 Seconnd St., Dresden, $177,900
245 Jeremy Spangler to Dan Blackburn, 6140 Arnies Drive, Nashport, $265,000
Feb. 22
246 DR Investment Trust to Isaac Pepper, 792 Lexington Ave., Zanesville, $40,000
247 Rustic Restorations LLC to Goshen Homes LLC, 808 Canal St., Dresden, $85,000
248 Jeffrey Warren and John Russell Garver to Wanda Schwertzer, 24 W. Ninth St., Dresden, $170,000
249 Jason and Joana Burnett to Kody and Ashley Pletcher, 6275 Georgia Road, Nashport, $182,000
250 Fred Allaback to Eduardo De Melo Neves, Lot 73, Webster's 2nd Addition, Cannelville Road, Roseville, $2,400
251 Carl and Dianne Dunwoody to Joel Henning, 3720 Cannelville Road, Roseville, $30,000
252 Dalen Schlabach to Rodney and Susan White, 7.344 acres and 1.013 acre split, Tumblin Road, Chandlersville, $33,000
253 Donna Fisher-Pletcher and Raymond Pletcher to Kimberly and Daniel Pryor, 1060 Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $272,000
254 Susan Tysinger to Chase and Tia Delong, 4000 Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $167,000
255 Scott VanWoert to Bruce and Rebecca Wigal, 711 Alfred St., Zanesville, $94,000
Feb. 23
256 Robert and Jill Gavin to Hazen Properties LLC, Lot 10, Merriam No. 2 Subdivision, Old River Road, Philo, $35,000
257 Christopher Dement Sr. to Bungalow Properties IV LLC, 3515 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $86,200
258 Bob Grant Enterprises LLC to Barry Dearfield, 3645 East Pike, Zanesville, $229,900
259 Matthew and Kelly Veyon to Crown Endeavors LLC, 423 Mead St., Zanesville, $60,000
260 Devonee Daniels to Alaura Wood, 946 Seborn Ave., Zanesville, $163,000
261 Jamm Storage LLC to Bedrock Dresden Propco LLC, 3200 Red Bud Road, Dresden, $310,000
262 Stephen and Tamara Vincent to Craig Stoneburner, 632 Fulton St., Zanesville, $2,000
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Feb. 20
E194 Timothy and Tammy Flesher to Matthew SFlesher, 13755 Stoney Point Road, New Concord
E195 Charles Dunn and Larry Clouse to Larry Clouse and Amber Moore, 155 Bryan Drive, Zanesville
E196 Marcus Young and Shawna Wheeler to Karen Young, 5458 Cambridge Road, Adamsville
E197 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Donald II and Christine Hampp, 37.971 and 39.211 acres, NS, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville
E198 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Gladys Hartman and Charles Elson Jr., 34.038 and 13.545 acre splits, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville
E199 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II, to Anita Clark, 32.784 and 9.169 acre splits, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville
E200 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Donna and Rusty Jenkins, 38.614 acre split, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville
E201 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Teresa and Ronald Spring, 11.27, 4.469, 3.73 and 9.337 acre splits, Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville
Feb. 21
E202 Barbara Bloom to Larry Bloom, 1137 New Home Drive, Nashport
E203 Steven and Nicole Harris to Nicole Harris, 3726 Colony Hill Drive, Zanesville
E204 Joseph and Sarah Pozzuoli to GMJ Residential Ltd., 1026 Blue Ave., Zanesville
Feb. 22
E205 Thomas and Judith Hullhorst to Randi Cutshall, 98 Beard Road, Frazeysburg
E206 Charles Sr. and Gwendolyn Mayle to Charles Sr. and Gwendolyn Mayle, 1246 West Main St., Zanesville
E207 Carroll Mahan to Frank Wiseman Jr., 1.156 acre, New Survey, Old Coopermill Road, Zanesville
Feb. 23
E208 Fannie Mae to Jessica Garcia and Maggie Wibbeler, 3315 Creamery Road, Nashport
E209 Steven Rapol to Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation, 1633 Putnam Ave., Zanesville
E210 Elizabeth Tollliver to Jonathan and Olivia Tolliver, 7240 Cassies Way, Nashport
E211 Alyce Lutz to Alyce and Matthew Lutz, 6055 Duncan Run Road, Philo
E212 Kortney and Blake Norris to William and Rita Goss, 3550 Harmony Lane, Zanesville
E213 Ronald LaFollette to Kevin and Amber Dailey, 5745 Hoover Ave., East Fultonham
E214 Kipp Savage to Timothy Savage and Dixie Bunn, 616 Fourth St., Philo
