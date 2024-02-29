News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers

Feb. 20

225 Joshua Bates to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 5493 Adamsville Otsego Road, Adamsville, $21,900

226 Denga LLC to Ycity Property Improvement Group LLC, 98 Petoskey Ave., Zanesville, $102,000

227 Wanda Reed to Brady Bell, 5291 North River Road West, Zanesville, $152,000

228 314 Real Estate LLC to LJMS Richards Road LLC, 0.369 acre, Richards Road, Zanesville, $65,000

229 Kasey Schwieterman to Wesley, Maria, Benny and Naomi Yoder, 160.0 acres, Dozer Ridge Road, Blue Rock, $830,000

230 Brandon Shaver to Benjamin Brown, 958 Echo Ave., Zanesville, $153,000

231 Jessica Garcia to Holly Ballard, 719 Lenox Ave., Zanesville, $179,000

232 Steven Foreman to Robert Aepli and Ashley Scott, 980 Eastward Circle, Zanesville, $333,900

234 The Parsonage Trustees of the ME Church to Michael Bell, 179 Zanesville Road, Roseville, $117,000

235 D. Scott Rankin to Just One Properties LLP, 45 N. Fourth St., Zanesville, $115,000

236 Derron and Don's Properties LLC to Robert Grijalva and Jennifer Lisius, 526 Thurman St., Zanesville, $65,000

237 Joan Wood to Bruce and Rebecca Wigal, 1362 N. Westwood Drive, Zanesville, $108,000

Feb. 21

238 Heritage Investments 43701 LLC to Ronald and Moriah Whitehead, 607 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville, $179,500

239 MVP Homes Inc. to Erin Thaler, 527 Spangler Drive, Zanesville, $106,300

240 Diane Houston to National Gas and Oil Cooperative, 0.97 acre, South River Road, Blue Rock, $6,700

241 Michael Duvall Jr. to Dustin Fliger, 119 Kensington Ave., Zanesville, $69,100

242 Anita Graf to Jodi Graf, 1.0 acre, Bush Hill Road, Blue Rock, $5,000

243 Steven Luman and Pamela Besser to Jeremy Douglass and Jessica Spangler, 2725 Oxford Drive, Nashport, $310,000

244 Gregory Morrison to Nicholas Hindel, 988 Seconnd St., Dresden, $177,900

245 Jeremy Spangler to Dan Blackburn, 6140 Arnies Drive, Nashport, $265,000

Feb. 22

246 DR Investment Trust to Isaac Pepper, 792 Lexington Ave., Zanesville, $40,000

247 Rustic Restorations LLC to Goshen Homes LLC, 808 Canal St., Dresden, $85,000

248 Jeffrey Warren and John Russell Garver to Wanda Schwertzer, 24 W. Ninth St., Dresden, $170,000

249 Jason and Joana Burnett to Kody and Ashley Pletcher, 6275 Georgia Road, Nashport, $182,000

250 Fred Allaback to Eduardo De Melo Neves, Lot 73, Webster's 2nd Addition, Cannelville Road, Roseville, $2,400

251 Carl and Dianne Dunwoody to Joel Henning, 3720 Cannelville Road, Roseville, $30,000

252 Dalen Schlabach to Rodney and Susan White, 7.344 acres and 1.013 acre split, Tumblin Road, Chandlersville, $33,000

253 Donna Fisher-Pletcher and Raymond Pletcher to Kimberly and Daniel Pryor, 1060 Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $272,000

254 Susan Tysinger to Chase and Tia Delong, 4000 Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $167,000

255 Scott VanWoert to Bruce and Rebecca Wigal, 711 Alfred St., Zanesville, $94,000

Feb. 23

256 Robert and Jill Gavin to Hazen Properties LLC, Lot 10, Merriam No. 2 Subdivision, Old River Road, Philo, $35,000

257 Christopher Dement Sr. to Bungalow Properties IV LLC, 3515 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $86,200

258 Bob Grant Enterprises LLC to Barry Dearfield, 3645 East Pike, Zanesville, $229,900

259 Matthew and Kelly Veyon to Crown Endeavors LLC, 423 Mead St., Zanesville, $60,000

260 Devonee Daniels to Alaura Wood, 946 Seborn Ave., Zanesville, $163,000

261 Jamm Storage LLC to Bedrock Dresden Propco LLC, 3200 Red Bud Road, Dresden, $310,000

262 Stephen and Tamara Vincent to Craig Stoneburner, 632 Fulton St., Zanesville, $2,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Feb. 20

E194 Timothy and Tammy Flesher to Matthew SFlesher, 13755 Stoney Point Road, New Concord

E195 Charles Dunn and Larry Clouse to Larry Clouse and Amber Moore, 155 Bryan Drive, Zanesville

E196 Marcus Young and Shawna Wheeler to Karen Young, 5458 Cambridge Road, Adamsville

E197 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Donald II and Christine Hampp, 37.971 and 39.211 acres, NS, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville

E198 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Gladys Hartman and Charles Elson Jr., 34.038 and 13.545 acre splits, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville

E199 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II, to Anita Clark, 32.784 and 9.169 acre splits, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville

E200 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Donna and Rusty Jenkins, 38.614 acre split, Wesley Chapel Road and Slack Road, Zanesville

E201 Gladys Hartman and Daniel Hampp II to Teresa and Ronald Spring, 11.27, 4.469, 3.73 and 9.337 acre splits, Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville

Feb. 21

E202 Barbara Bloom to Larry Bloom, 1137 New Home Drive, Nashport

E203 Steven and Nicole Harris to Nicole Harris, 3726 Colony Hill Drive, Zanesville

E204 Joseph and Sarah Pozzuoli to GMJ Residential Ltd., 1026 Blue Ave., Zanesville

Feb. 22

E205 Thomas and Judith Hullhorst to Randi Cutshall, 98 Beard Road, Frazeysburg

E206 Charles Sr. and Gwendolyn Mayle to Charles Sr. and Gwendolyn Mayle, 1246 West Main St., Zanesville

E207 Carroll Mahan to Frank Wiseman Jr., 1.156 acre, New Survey, Old Coopermill Road, Zanesville

Feb. 23

E208 Fannie Mae to Jessica Garcia and Maggie Wibbeler, 3315 Creamery Road, Nashport

E209 Steven Rapol to Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation, 1633 Putnam Ave., Zanesville

E210 Elizabeth Tollliver to Jonathan and Olivia Tolliver, 7240 Cassies Way, Nashport

E211 Alyce Lutz to Alyce and Matthew Lutz, 6055 Duncan Run Road, Philo

E212 Kortney and Blake Norris to William and Rita Goss, 3550 Harmony Lane, Zanesville

E213 Ronald LaFollette to Kevin and Amber Dailey, 5745 Hoover Ave., East Fultonham

E214 Kipp Savage to Timothy Savage and Dixie Bunn, 616 Fourth St., Philo

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public records: Muskingum County, Ohio, real estate transfers