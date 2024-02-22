News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers
Jan. 29
123 Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC to Gerald Hayes, 2135 Whitman St., Zanesville, $70,520
124 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Marlin and Keri Kuhns, 50.978 and 87.855 acre splits, 0.164 acre NS, Watson Road, Chandlersville, $620,933.38
125 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Abe, Sarah and Roman Yoder, 7.547, 117.167, and 0.172 acre splits, Perl Road, Chandlersville, $652,247.17
126 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to John and Mary Schmucker, 0.275 Acre remainder and 56.814 acre split, Perl Road, Chandlersville, $319,167.81
127 RFProperties LLC to Hunter & Hunter Properties LLC, 110 Hamline Ave., Zanesville, $260,000
128 The Apostolic Christian Church Inc. to Ronald and Jennifer Ritenour, 960 Wayne Ave., Zanesville, $211,000
Jan. 30
129 Trenten and Kimberly McVey to Daniel and Sara McVey, 2700 Stanway Drive, Zanesville, $312,500
130 Richard Payne and Edward Payne to Bryson and Annie Kline, 245 Liberty Road, New Concord, $147,000
131 U.S. Bank National Association to Patric Dennis Grimwood, 1108 Benjamin Ave., Zanesville, $65,001
132 Donald II and Angie Stillion to Tailor and Robert Osburn III, 1109 Seborn Ave., Zanesville, $149,900
133 Randall Ruggles and Robin McDonald to Victor and Jennifer Critelli, 830 Newport Drive, Zanesville, $375,000
134 David Lazar and Brittany McFadden to Cameron Tedrick, 124 Kensington Ave., Zanesville, $136,000
135 Kenneth Leachman to Deborah Skelton, 5359 W. Sheffield Circle, Zanesville, $332,000
Jan. 31
136 James Finley to Robert Bishop Jr., 44.11, 35.320 and 4.630 acre parcels, Twyman Hill and Blue Rock Road, Blue Rock, $2,500
137 C&T Coal Inc. to SMZ Development Company LLC, 11.48, 0.69, 46.95 acre parcels, Sonora Road, Zanesville, $1,200,000
138 Joshua Leisure and Mary Rucker to Clyde and Sandra Campbell, 2940 Pinkerton Road, Zanesville, $220,000
139 Tim and Sally Post to Braden Shaffer and Drew Baker, 6950 Minnick Drive, Nashport, $290,000
140 Deborah Gifford, Beth Maniaci and Charlotte Cinan to Kameron Hartman, 2023 North Myrtle Ave., Zanesville, $139,000
141 Jami Maxwell to Jensen McVey, 2700 Pinkerton Road, Zanesville, $140,000
142 Sarah Scalley to Jacob and Sophie Krupar, 520 Winding Way, Zanesville, $240,300
143 Angela Wise to Michael and Valerie Tripp, 21.477 and 5.095 acre parcels, Hoop Pole Road, Roseville, $205,000
144 Cody Pernice to Terri Torgerson, 7.73 acres, Virginia Ridge, Philo, $72,000
145 David and Sandra Satterfield to Edward Bobb, 1376 Wheeler Road, Zanesville, $10,000
146 Michael Evans to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 9 Miscellaneous Parcels, Cliffwood Avenue, Zanesville, $1,000
147 Northpointe Development Co. Ltd. to Jay's Harding Limited Ltd. & Equity Ventures S.E.O. LLC, 2.40 acres, James Court, Zanesville, $30,000
148 James Hardcastle to Jay's Harding Limited Ltd. & Equity Ventures S.E.O. LLC, 5 Miscellaneous Parcels, Cambridge Avenue, Zanesville, $30,000
149 Jerry Lane to Brian and Lisa Van Fossen, 0.458 acre NS, 6.355 acre split, Lot 12, Dogwood Subdivision, Diana Drive, Norwich, $82,500
Feb. 1
150 Ashley Frank to Giovanni Kemp, 1382 Wheeling Ave., Zanesville, $10,000
151 James Urban Trust to Joshua and Nicole Huey, 207 Columbia St., Zanesville, $37,500
152 Michael Nighthawk to DR Investment Trust, 3851 East Greenwood Road, Zanesville, $40,000
153 Jacob and Elizabeth Burnett to Orland and Cynthia Rhodes, 52 East Main St., New Concord, $85,000
154 Richard Flack to Matthew Taylor and Kathryn Anderson, 622 Schaum Ave., Zanesville, $120,000
155 William Hicks to JDR Property Investments LLC, 1023 Chester St., Zanesville, $45,000
156 Penelope Ryan to RJR Phoenix Construction Group LLC, 509 Westview Drive, Zanesville, $117,000
157 Albert Heskett to Tony and Deborah Saxton, 2695 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $16,200
158 Dustin Wilson to Nathan and Kaylin Nicholson, 6600 Denwood Drive, Nashport, $222,000
159 Terry Bice to Kevin and Marla Flood, 109 Chestnut St., Dresden, $62,000
160 BJ & LJ Investments LLC to Loribeth Kowalski, 24.831 acres, Young Hickory Road, Blue Rock, $113,000
161 Gwendolyn Barnes and John Hennes to Robin Wiley and Timothy Barnes, 783 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville, $200,000
162 Terry and Patricia Tysinger to Crown Endeavors LLC, 240 Van Buren St., Zanesville, $1,000
163 Dempson Properties II LLC to LKMM LLC, 21 Depot St., New Concord, $195,000
164 DR Investment Trust to Laura Graf and Kelly James, 1021 Ohio St., Zanesville, $13,700
Feb. 2
165 Raymond and Kellie Hill to Auerbach Partners LLC, 723 Fountain Square, Zanesville, $25,000
166 Y City Construction Company LLC to Preferred Properties 740 LLC, Part Lot 34, George Roes Addition, Wayne Avenue, Zanesville, $1,000
167 Seth Newsom and Emily Posey to Dakota Angles, 439 Yale Ave., Zanesville, $165,000
168 James Blatt to F&F Rentals LLC, 860 Grove Road, Zanesville, $119,000
169 Patty Dingey to Dotson Holdings LLC, 152 to 154 eighth St., Zanesville, $82,500
170 Ruben and Jennifer McCort to Airyona Allen, 945 Hughes St., Zanesville, $37,400
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Jan. 29
E101 Gregory VanWoert to Scott VanWoert, 1043 Putnam Ave., Zanesville
E102 Robert Bader to Vicki Bader, 7295 Duncan Run Road, Philo
Jan. 30
E103 William Campbell to William and Claire Campbell, Lot 18, Weisenbach Farm, Dove Road, Frazeysburg
E104 William Campbell to William and Claire Campbell, Lot 19, Weisenbach Farm, Dove Road, Frazeysburg
E105 William Campbell to William and Claire Campbell, Lot 20, Weisenbach Farm, Dove Road, Frazeysburg
Jan. 31
E106 4TC Properties LLC to Wayne and Christy Campbell, 1101 Pine St., Zanesville
E107 Darrell Searls to Alicia Searls, 6870 Old Town Road, Mount Perry
E108 Kevin Bilyeu to Patricia Bilyeu, 5760 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg
E109 Alfreda Finley to James Finley, 44.11, 35.320, 4.630 acre parcels, Twyman Hill and Blue Rock Road, Blue Rock
E110 Ruth Clements to Kevin and Kendall Schneider, 1625 Adamsville Road, Zanesville
E111 Ruth Clements to Kevin and Kendall Schneider, 1745 Adamsville Road, Zanesville
E112 Terezia Strupe to Terezia and Daniel Strupe, 2655 Chardonn Road, Nashport
E113 Patrick Hennessey to CCH of Zanesville LLC, 965 McIntire Ave., Zanesville
E114 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation to LLS Properties of Zanesville LLC, 531 Commissioner St., Zanesville
E115 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation to Legend Innovations LLC, 842 Dryden Road, Zanesville
Feb. 1
E116 Gary Harrier to Connie and Rodney Hankinson, 2250 Whitman St., Zanesville
E117 Hobert and Carol Huff to Carol Huff, 2445 Sonora Road, Zanesville
E118 Sharon Lewis to Brian Lewis and Riley Hansgen, 336 Mel Kay Way, Zanesville
E119 Catherine Shearrow to Bradley Skowronski, 2540 Orchard Park, Zanesville
E120 Thuy Real Estate LLC to Thuy Real Estate LLC, 1.14 acre split, Newark Road, Zanesville
E121 Charles St. Clair to Mary St. Clair, 5.00, 3.184, 5.00 and 1.888 acre parcels, Friendship Drive and Wendy Ridge Road, New Concord
E122 John Wilson to Martha Wilson, 6625 Welsh Road, Nashport
E123 Curt and Dee Luburgh to Cole and Brock Luburgh, Part Lot 5 and 6, Eastlynd Acres, 3.03 and 18 acres, South Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville
Feb. 2
E124 Producers Service LLC to Board of County Commissioners, 1662 West Main St., Zanesville
E125 Linda Sellars to David Brady, 1352 Pine St., Zanesville
E126 Steve and Shelly Bible to Kyle and Jessie Bible, 864 Harvey St., Zanesville
This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public records: Muskingum County, Ohio, real estate transfers