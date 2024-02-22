News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers

Jan. 29

123 Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC to Gerald Hayes, 2135 Whitman St., Zanesville, $70,520

124 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Marlin and Keri Kuhns, 50.978 and 87.855 acre splits, 0.164 acre NS, Watson Road, Chandlersville, $620,933.38

125 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Abe, Sarah and Roman Yoder, 7.547, 117.167, and 0.172 acre splits, Perl Road, Chandlersville, $652,247.17

126 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to John and Mary Schmucker, 0.275 Acre remainder and 56.814 acre split, Perl Road, Chandlersville, $319,167.81

127 RFProperties LLC to Hunter & Hunter Properties LLC, 110 Hamline Ave., Zanesville, $260,000

128 The Apostolic Christian Church Inc. to Ronald and Jennifer Ritenour, 960 Wayne Ave., Zanesville, $211,000

Jan. 30

129 Trenten and Kimberly McVey to Daniel and Sara McVey, 2700 Stanway Drive, Zanesville, $312,500

130 Richard Payne and Edward Payne to Bryson and Annie Kline, 245 Liberty Road, New Concord, $147,000

131 U.S. Bank National Association to Patric Dennis Grimwood, 1108 Benjamin Ave., Zanesville, $65,001

132 Donald II and Angie Stillion to Tailor and Robert Osburn III, 1109 Seborn Ave., Zanesville, $149,900

133 Randall Ruggles and Robin McDonald to Victor and Jennifer Critelli, 830 Newport Drive, Zanesville, $375,000

134 David Lazar and Brittany McFadden to Cameron Tedrick, 124 Kensington Ave., Zanesville, $136,000

135 Kenneth Leachman to Deborah Skelton, 5359 W. Sheffield Circle, Zanesville, $332,000

Jan. 31

136 James Finley to Robert Bishop Jr., 44.11, 35.320 and 4.630 acre parcels, Twyman Hill and Blue Rock Road, Blue Rock, $2,500

137 C&T Coal Inc. to SMZ Development Company LLC, 11.48, 0.69, 46.95 acre parcels, Sonora Road, Zanesville, $1,200,000

138 Joshua Leisure and Mary Rucker to Clyde and Sandra Campbell, 2940 Pinkerton Road, Zanesville, $220,000

139 Tim and Sally Post to Braden Shaffer and Drew Baker, 6950 Minnick Drive, Nashport, $290,000

140 Deborah Gifford, Beth Maniaci and Charlotte Cinan to Kameron Hartman, 2023 North Myrtle Ave., Zanesville, $139,000

141 Jami Maxwell to Jensen McVey, 2700 Pinkerton Road, Zanesville, $140,000

142 Sarah Scalley to Jacob and Sophie Krupar, 520 Winding Way, Zanesville, $240,300

143 Angela Wise to Michael and Valerie Tripp, 21.477 and 5.095 acre parcels, Hoop Pole Road, Roseville, $205,000

144 Cody Pernice to Terri Torgerson, 7.73 acres, Virginia Ridge, Philo, $72,000

145 David and Sandra Satterfield to Edward Bobb, 1376 Wheeler Road, Zanesville, $10,000

146 Michael Evans to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 9 Miscellaneous Parcels, Cliffwood Avenue, Zanesville, $1,000

147 Northpointe Development Co. Ltd. to Jay's Harding Limited Ltd. & Equity Ventures S.E.O. LLC, 2.40 acres, James Court, Zanesville, $30,000

148 James Hardcastle to Jay's Harding Limited Ltd. & Equity Ventures S.E.O. LLC, 5 Miscellaneous Parcels, Cambridge Avenue, Zanesville, $30,000

149 Jerry Lane to Brian and Lisa Van Fossen, 0.458 acre NS, 6.355 acre split, Lot 12, Dogwood Subdivision, Diana Drive, Norwich, $82,500

Feb. 1

150 Ashley Frank to Giovanni Kemp, 1382 Wheeling Ave., Zanesville, $10,000

151 James Urban Trust to Joshua and Nicole Huey, 207 Columbia St., Zanesville, $37,500

152 Michael Nighthawk to DR Investment Trust, 3851 East Greenwood Road, Zanesville, $40,000

153 Jacob and Elizabeth Burnett to Orland and Cynthia Rhodes, 52 East Main St., New Concord, $85,000

154 Richard Flack to Matthew Taylor and Kathryn Anderson, 622 Schaum Ave., Zanesville, $120,000

155 William Hicks to JDR Property Investments LLC, 1023 Chester St., Zanesville, $45,000

156 Penelope Ryan to RJR Phoenix Construction Group LLC, 509 Westview Drive, Zanesville, $117,000

157 Albert Heskett to Tony and Deborah Saxton, 2695 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $16,200

158 Dustin Wilson to Nathan and Kaylin Nicholson, 6600 Denwood Drive, Nashport, $222,000

159 Terry Bice to Kevin and Marla Flood, 109 Chestnut St., Dresden, $62,000

160 BJ & LJ Investments LLC to Loribeth Kowalski, 24.831 acres, Young Hickory Road, Blue Rock, $113,000

161 Gwendolyn Barnes and John Hennes to Robin Wiley and Timothy Barnes, 783 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville, $200,000

162 Terry and Patricia Tysinger to Crown Endeavors LLC, 240 Van Buren St., Zanesville, $1,000

163 Dempson Properties II LLC to LKMM LLC, 21 Depot St., New Concord, $195,000

164 DR Investment Trust to Laura Graf and Kelly James, 1021 Ohio St., Zanesville, $13,700

Feb. 2

165 Raymond and Kellie Hill to Auerbach Partners LLC, 723 Fountain Square, Zanesville, $25,000

166 Y City Construction Company LLC to Preferred Properties 740 LLC, Part Lot 34, George Roes Addition, Wayne Avenue, Zanesville, $1,000

167 Seth Newsom and Emily Posey to Dakota Angles, 439 Yale Ave., Zanesville, $165,000

168 James Blatt to F&F Rentals LLC, 860 Grove Road, Zanesville, $119,000

169 Patty Dingey to Dotson Holdings LLC, 152 to 154 eighth St., Zanesville, $82,500

170 Ruben and Jennifer McCort to Airyona Allen, 945 Hughes St., Zanesville, $37,400

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Jan. 29

E101 Gregory VanWoert to Scott VanWoert, 1043 Putnam Ave., Zanesville

E102 Robert Bader to Vicki Bader, 7295 Duncan Run Road, Philo

Jan. 30

E103 William Campbell to William and Claire Campbell, Lot 18, Weisenbach Farm, Dove Road, Frazeysburg

E104 William Campbell to William and Claire Campbell, Lot 19, Weisenbach Farm, Dove Road, Frazeysburg

E105 William Campbell to William and Claire Campbell, Lot 20, Weisenbach Farm, Dove Road, Frazeysburg

Jan. 31

E106 4TC Properties LLC to Wayne and Christy Campbell, 1101 Pine St., Zanesville

E107 Darrell Searls to Alicia Searls, 6870 Old Town Road, Mount Perry

E108 Kevin Bilyeu to Patricia Bilyeu, 5760 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg

E109 Alfreda Finley to James Finley, 44.11, 35.320, 4.630 acre parcels, Twyman Hill and Blue Rock Road, Blue Rock

E110 Ruth Clements to Kevin and Kendall Schneider, 1625 Adamsville Road, Zanesville

E111 Ruth Clements to Kevin and Kendall Schneider, 1745 Adamsville Road, Zanesville

E112 Terezia Strupe to Terezia and Daniel Strupe, 2655 Chardonn Road, Nashport

E113 Patrick Hennessey to CCH of Zanesville LLC, 965 McIntire Ave., Zanesville

E114 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation to LLS Properties of Zanesville LLC, 531 Commissioner St., Zanesville

E115 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation to Legend Innovations LLC, 842 Dryden Road, Zanesville

Feb. 1

E116 Gary Harrier to Connie and Rodney Hankinson, 2250 Whitman St., Zanesville

E117 Hobert and Carol Huff to Carol Huff, 2445 Sonora Road, Zanesville

E118 Sharon Lewis to Brian Lewis and Riley Hansgen, 336 Mel Kay Way, Zanesville

E119 Catherine Shearrow to Bradley Skowronski, 2540 Orchard Park, Zanesville

E120 Thuy Real Estate LLC to Thuy Real Estate LLC, 1.14 acre split, Newark Road, Zanesville

E121 Charles St. Clair to Mary St. Clair, 5.00, 3.184, 5.00 and 1.888 acre parcels, Friendship Drive and Wendy Ridge Road, New Concord

E122 John Wilson to Martha Wilson, 6625 Welsh Road, Nashport

E123 Curt and Dee Luburgh to Cole and Brock Luburgh, Part Lot 5 and 6, Eastlynd Acres, 3.03 and 18 acres, South Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville

Feb. 2

E124 Producers Service LLC to Board of County Commissioners, 1662 West Main St., Zanesville

E125 Linda Sellars to David Brady, 1352 Pine St., Zanesville

E126 Steve and Shelly Bible to Kyle and Jessie Bible, 864 Harvey St., Zanesville

