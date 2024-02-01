News or public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers

Jan. 8

23 CC to Cap Realty LLC, 538 Echo Ave., Zanesville, $97,000

24 Erika Altier and Kruiz Minton to Kevin and Taylor King, 5805 Church Hill Road, Zanesville, $402,400

25 Tracy and Derren Hayes to Darren Hayes, 95 Basin St., Frazeysburg, $100,000

26 Workman Holdings Ltd. to Michael and Lori Lones, 1250 Fairview Road, Zanesville, $375,000

27 RGD Rental Investments LLC to MGPT Holdings LLC, 918 Maple Ave., Zanesville, $125,000

28 Paige Luburgh to Michael and Brittiany Hill, 509 Cass St., Dresden, $225,000

29 Allan Ross to Kyle and Trisha Ullman, 7260 Coopermill Road, Zanesville, $44,100

Jan. 9

30 Brandi and Michael Offineer to Zanesville Properties LLC, 119 Fox Ave., Zanesville, $46,100

31 Rebecca Abele to Heaven and Tyler Dicks, 8620 Honeysuckle Lane, Dresden, $196,900

32 UMB Bank National Association to Misty Thompson, 9655 Hickory St., Blue Rock, $44,280

33 Sara Thompson to Alan and Lois Miller, 560 Trapp Lane, Hopewell, $2,350,000

34 Randy Buckley Enterprises Ltd. to TK Properties of Muskingum LLC, 807 Findley Ave., Zanesville, $125,000

35 Eugene Hong and Suann Song to Steven and Julie Kelley, 5317 W. Sheffield Circle, Zanesville, $295,000

Jan. 10

36 April Stemm to Nathan Schieferecke, 356 Main St., Duncan Falls, $132,500

37 Miguel Aguirre and Jova Antonia to Carpio Orellana and Laura McCray, 357 Oak St., Zanesville, $103,000

38 Jerra Sayles, Jody Bradley and Jamie Werkman to Jason and Shannon Russell, 3075 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $170,000

39 Ottis Jr. and Kathryn Compton to Glenn and Susan Ratai, Lot 113, Cedar Hills 3, Forest Lane, Nashport, $19,500

40 Cody Pernice to Terry and Marsha Richards, 4.240 acres, Shaver Road, Blue Rock, $68,000

41 Lorinne Wilson to Michael Secoy, 632 Baker St., Zanesville, $22,000

42 William Butler to Shane and Cory Moore, 5530 Darlington Drive, Zanesville, $40,000

43 Sandra Rosenberger, Ginger Williams to Mary and William Miller, 2190 South River Road, Zanesville, $225,000

44 U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Aaron Maddux and Lisa Shankle, 6645 Beauty Lane, Zanesville, $49,900

45 Dennis Hittle to Justin and Brianna Hittle, 5 acres, McGlade School Road, Dresden, $12,000

46 Barbara Bunting to John and Crystal Pride, 295 East Highland Drive, Zanesville, $265,000

Jan. 11

47 Kessler Outdoor Advertising LLC to OOOH! Advertising LLC, 0.13 acre, East Pike, Zanesville, $30,000

48 The Kessler Company to OOOH! Advertising LLC, Part Lot 15 Safford, West Main Street, Zanesville, $10,000

49 Kesco Investments to OOOH! Advertising LLC, 901 Marietta St., Zanesville, $19,000

50 Virginia Nagel to Matthew and April Mihalko, 2120 Tannehill St., Zanesville, $229,900

51 Natalie Bohn to Barbara Bunting, 3580 Creamery Road, Nashport, $384,000

52 Faye Norman to Donald II and Angie Stillion, 51 Hillcrest Drive, Zanesville, $215,000

53 ADF LLC to Gregory Cater, 2051 Greif Road, Zanesville, $72,500

Jan. 12

54 Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd. to Emad Rashidi, 5.059 acres, Back Run Road, Philo, $50,000

55 Diana Snyder to Tony and Brenda Fleming, 1613 Pine St., Zanesville, $108,000

56 John and Margaret Nash to Christopher and Martha Nash, 1.54 acre, Dresden Road, Zanesville, $25,000

57 Red Door Professional Solutions LLC to Jeffrey Riley, 125 Carpenter St., Zanesville, $226,000

58 Pamela Edwards to Grant and Morgan Cooley, 2519 Frick Drive, Zanesville, $40,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Jan. 8

E17 Patrick Connar to Sandra Connar, 1140 Richey Road, Zanesville

E18 Derron and Don's Properties LLC to Don's Unique Properties LLC, 516 Luck Ave., Zanesville

E19 Barbara Ritchey to Muskingum Land Concern Inc., Part Lots 13-14, Buckingham Terrace, Lake Drive, Zanesville

Jan. 9

E20 Robert Phillips Jr. to Sarah Phillips, 6774 Barr Road, Norwich

E21 John and Ann Parker to 3543 Olde Falls Road LLC, 3543 Olde Falls Road, Zanesville

E22 Carolyn Kelso to Ronald and Mallory Kelso, Lot 56 and 57, Southacres, S. Hannah Drive, Zanesville

E23 Edward Ross to Charlene Ross, 1750 Bridge St., Dresden

Jan. 10

E24 Valerie and John Durst to Adam Gobel and Son LLC, 4180 Leffler Road, Roseville

E25 Marlene Tyson to Darlene Ballantine and Diana Jackson, 10175 Pidcock Road, Norwich

E26 Michael Kimble Sr. to Michael Kimble Jr., 668 Spangler Drive, Zanesville

E27 Evelyn Wilson and Eric Cable to Evelyn Wilson, 1317 Ridge Ave., Zanesville

E28 Marie Bolin to Marie Bolin, 2895 Fairview Road, Zanesville

Jan. 11

E29 Crystal and Ronald Raynor to Rosalyn and Robert Ronshausen, 9875 East Athens Road, Roseville

E30 Chad and Kristin Parker to Cap Realty LLC, 2101 Linden Ave., Zanesville

E31 BFBW Rentals LLC to All About the Animals Veterinary Clinic Inc., 3070 East Pike, Zanesville

Jan. 12

E32 George Shaw to Colleen Shaw, 31.44 and 8.05 acres, Dutch Hill Road, Dresden

E33 Edward Stewart to Jill Stewart, 15 Maple Ave., New Concord

E34 Bradley Alexander to Dona Alexander, 1629 Pine St., Zanesville

E35 Adam and Shannon Agin to Adam and Shannon Agin, 2075 Oak Ridge Circle, Nashport

E36 Deborah Hennessey to Patrick Hennessey, 965 McIntire Ave., Zanesville

E37 Russell Hittle to Leora Hittle, Part Lot 6, Sunkel Bros, Linden Avenue, Zanesville

E38 Russell Hittle to Leora Hittle, 5965 Memory Road, Zanesville

E39 Mindy Chappelear to Jerry Chappelear, 6370 Fultonrose Road, Roseville

E40 Harry Holbert to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 657 Whipple St., Zanesville

E41 Bryan and Samantha Fleshman to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 531 Gray St., Zanesville

E42 Betty Hodge to Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation, 660 Carey St., Zanesville

E43 Linda Gebhart to Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation, 418 Abington Ave., Zanesville

E44 Lewis Bucy to Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation, 1039 Sharon Ave., Zanesville

E45 Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation to 2DoubleZero3 LLC, 339 Luck Ave., Zanesville

E46 Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation to Team Capital LLC, 930 Ohio St., Zanesville

E47 Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation to Joseph Family Partnership LLC, 1424 Maysville Ave., Zanesville

