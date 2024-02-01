News or public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers
Jan. 8
23 CC to Cap Realty LLC, 538 Echo Ave., Zanesville, $97,000
24 Erika Altier and Kruiz Minton to Kevin and Taylor King, 5805 Church Hill Road, Zanesville, $402,400
25 Tracy and Derren Hayes to Darren Hayes, 95 Basin St., Frazeysburg, $100,000
26 Workman Holdings Ltd. to Michael and Lori Lones, 1250 Fairview Road, Zanesville, $375,000
27 RGD Rental Investments LLC to MGPT Holdings LLC, 918 Maple Ave., Zanesville, $125,000
28 Paige Luburgh to Michael and Brittiany Hill, 509 Cass St., Dresden, $225,000
29 Allan Ross to Kyle and Trisha Ullman, 7260 Coopermill Road, Zanesville, $44,100
Jan. 9
30 Brandi and Michael Offineer to Zanesville Properties LLC, 119 Fox Ave., Zanesville, $46,100
31 Rebecca Abele to Heaven and Tyler Dicks, 8620 Honeysuckle Lane, Dresden, $196,900
32 UMB Bank National Association to Misty Thompson, 9655 Hickory St., Blue Rock, $44,280
33 Sara Thompson to Alan and Lois Miller, 560 Trapp Lane, Hopewell, $2,350,000
34 Randy Buckley Enterprises Ltd. to TK Properties of Muskingum LLC, 807 Findley Ave., Zanesville, $125,000
35 Eugene Hong and Suann Song to Steven and Julie Kelley, 5317 W. Sheffield Circle, Zanesville, $295,000
Jan. 10
36 April Stemm to Nathan Schieferecke, 356 Main St., Duncan Falls, $132,500
37 Miguel Aguirre and Jova Antonia to Carpio Orellana and Laura McCray, 357 Oak St., Zanesville, $103,000
38 Jerra Sayles, Jody Bradley and Jamie Werkman to Jason and Shannon Russell, 3075 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $170,000
39 Ottis Jr. and Kathryn Compton to Glenn and Susan Ratai, Lot 113, Cedar Hills 3, Forest Lane, Nashport, $19,500
40 Cody Pernice to Terry and Marsha Richards, 4.240 acres, Shaver Road, Blue Rock, $68,000
41 Lorinne Wilson to Michael Secoy, 632 Baker St., Zanesville, $22,000
42 William Butler to Shane and Cory Moore, 5530 Darlington Drive, Zanesville, $40,000
43 Sandra Rosenberger, Ginger Williams to Mary and William Miller, 2190 South River Road, Zanesville, $225,000
44 U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Aaron Maddux and Lisa Shankle, 6645 Beauty Lane, Zanesville, $49,900
45 Dennis Hittle to Justin and Brianna Hittle, 5 acres, McGlade School Road, Dresden, $12,000
46 Barbara Bunting to John and Crystal Pride, 295 East Highland Drive, Zanesville, $265,000
Jan. 11
47 Kessler Outdoor Advertising LLC to OOOH! Advertising LLC, 0.13 acre, East Pike, Zanesville, $30,000
48 The Kessler Company to OOOH! Advertising LLC, Part Lot 15 Safford, West Main Street, Zanesville, $10,000
49 Kesco Investments to OOOH! Advertising LLC, 901 Marietta St., Zanesville, $19,000
50 Virginia Nagel to Matthew and April Mihalko, 2120 Tannehill St., Zanesville, $229,900
51 Natalie Bohn to Barbara Bunting, 3580 Creamery Road, Nashport, $384,000
52 Faye Norman to Donald II and Angie Stillion, 51 Hillcrest Drive, Zanesville, $215,000
53 ADF LLC to Gregory Cater, 2051 Greif Road, Zanesville, $72,500
Jan. 12
54 Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd. to Emad Rashidi, 5.059 acres, Back Run Road, Philo, $50,000
55 Diana Snyder to Tony and Brenda Fleming, 1613 Pine St., Zanesville, $108,000
56 John and Margaret Nash to Christopher and Martha Nash, 1.54 acre, Dresden Road, Zanesville, $25,000
57 Red Door Professional Solutions LLC to Jeffrey Riley, 125 Carpenter St., Zanesville, $226,000
58 Pamela Edwards to Grant and Morgan Cooley, 2519 Frick Drive, Zanesville, $40,000
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Jan. 8
E17 Patrick Connar to Sandra Connar, 1140 Richey Road, Zanesville
E18 Derron and Don's Properties LLC to Don's Unique Properties LLC, 516 Luck Ave., Zanesville
E19 Barbara Ritchey to Muskingum Land Concern Inc., Part Lots 13-14, Buckingham Terrace, Lake Drive, Zanesville
Jan. 9
E20 Robert Phillips Jr. to Sarah Phillips, 6774 Barr Road, Norwich
E21 John and Ann Parker to 3543 Olde Falls Road LLC, 3543 Olde Falls Road, Zanesville
E22 Carolyn Kelso to Ronald and Mallory Kelso, Lot 56 and 57, Southacres, S. Hannah Drive, Zanesville
E23 Edward Ross to Charlene Ross, 1750 Bridge St., Dresden
Jan. 10
E24 Valerie and John Durst to Adam Gobel and Son LLC, 4180 Leffler Road, Roseville
E25 Marlene Tyson to Darlene Ballantine and Diana Jackson, 10175 Pidcock Road, Norwich
E26 Michael Kimble Sr. to Michael Kimble Jr., 668 Spangler Drive, Zanesville
E27 Evelyn Wilson and Eric Cable to Evelyn Wilson, 1317 Ridge Ave., Zanesville
E28 Marie Bolin to Marie Bolin, 2895 Fairview Road, Zanesville
Jan. 11
E29 Crystal and Ronald Raynor to Rosalyn and Robert Ronshausen, 9875 East Athens Road, Roseville
E30 Chad and Kristin Parker to Cap Realty LLC, 2101 Linden Ave., Zanesville
E31 BFBW Rentals LLC to All About the Animals Veterinary Clinic Inc., 3070 East Pike, Zanesville
Jan. 12
E32 George Shaw to Colleen Shaw, 31.44 and 8.05 acres, Dutch Hill Road, Dresden
E33 Edward Stewart to Jill Stewart, 15 Maple Ave., New Concord
E34 Bradley Alexander to Dona Alexander, 1629 Pine St., Zanesville
E35 Adam and Shannon Agin to Adam and Shannon Agin, 2075 Oak Ridge Circle, Nashport
E36 Deborah Hennessey to Patrick Hennessey, 965 McIntire Ave., Zanesville
E37 Russell Hittle to Leora Hittle, Part Lot 6, Sunkel Bros, Linden Avenue, Zanesville
E38 Russell Hittle to Leora Hittle, 5965 Memory Road, Zanesville
E39 Mindy Chappelear to Jerry Chappelear, 6370 Fultonrose Road, Roseville
E40 Harry Holbert to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 657 Whipple St., Zanesville
E41 Bryan and Samantha Fleshman to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 531 Gray St., Zanesville
E42 Betty Hodge to Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation, 660 Carey St., Zanesville
E43 Linda Gebhart to Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation, 418 Abington Ave., Zanesville
E44 Lewis Bucy to Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation, 1039 Sharon Ave., Zanesville
E45 Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation to 2DoubleZero3 LLC, 339 Luck Ave., Zanesville
E46 Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation to Team Capital LLC, 930 Ohio St., Zanesville
E47 Muskingum County Land Realization Corporation to Joseph Family Partnership LLC, 1424 Maysville Ave., Zanesville
