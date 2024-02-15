News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers

Jan. 22

87 Greenup Resources LLC, Shetler Haus Group LLC to Jaytee and Christina Novaria, 5.50 acre split, Norfield Road, Norwich, $95,000

88 KJ Loeffler Rentals LLC to Lisa and James Wirkner, 68 Edmond St., Zanesville, $127,000

89 Rochelle and Brandon Clark to D'Ann Widemaier, 719 Moorehead Ave., Zanesville, $147,500

90 Cecil Neel to James Miller, 5385 Glenwood Drive, Nashport, $312,000

91 William Bridgeman to William Taylor, 2030 Nancy Drive, Zanesville, $85,343

92 Matthew and Judith Williams to Ray Yoder Jr., 25.0 acres, Windy Ridge Road, New Concord, $184,800

93 Tye Berkfield to Kasey Miller, 1164 W. Taylor St., Zanesville, $185,000

Jan. 23

94 JRS Investors LLC to JM Ranch I LLC, 67.81 acres and Part Vacant Road, Parks Road, New Concord, $440,765

95 Fred and Louise Hawkins to EJF Holdings LLC, 33 South Main St., Roseville, $83,273.94

96 Cronin Holdings Ltd. to Trenton Wright, 386 Stewart St., Zanesville, $127,000

97 Blake Arthur to Mark and Wendy Roberts, 4275 Old Wheeling Road, Zanesville, $8,556

98 Bruce Wigal to Emma and Evan Atkinson, 299 Water St., Duncan Falls, $195,000

99 John and Pamela Leckrone to Jason Morris, 707 Grove Ave., Zanesville, $119,000

100 Gregory and Derek Smith to Jason Stanberry, 3010 Granger Hill Road, Zanesville, $12,000

Jan. 24

101 JAMOHJAM LLC to Tuan Nguyen and Emily Tram, 993 Country Club Drive, Zanesville, $115,000

102 Linda and James Kain to Gibson Family Properties LLC, 533 Richmond Ave., Zanesville, $80,000

103 Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Robert White and Keenan Tate, 1044 McIntire Ave., Zanesville, $46,000

104 Mardia LLC to Shad Investments LLC, 1610 Maple Ave., Zanesville, $166,054

105 Mark and Diane Pumphrey to Shad Investments LLC, 725 Lexington Ave., Zanesville, $163,946

106 Joseph and Pamela Ankrom to Clayton Hina, 1416 Mitchell Ave., Zanesville, $118,500

Jan. 25

107 Michael Newhouse Sr. to Travis and Kimberly Cochran, 13065 Hamby Hill Road, Frazeysburg, $294,900

108 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Knellinger Properties II LLC, 211.15 acre split, Watson Road, Chandlersville, $1,236,928.20

109 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Cynthia Bowlin, 12.29 and 39.087 acre splits, Watson Road, Chandlersville, $267,750.82

110 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Abraham and Ruth Yoder, 30.656 acre split, Watson Road, Chandlersville, $198,539.97

111 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Abraham and Ruth Yoder, 34.46 acre split and 15.694 acres, New Survey, Watson Road, Chandlersville, $250,770

112 Mark Paulus to C & C Homes LLC, 562 Schaum Ave., Zanesville, $78,100

113 Donna Farley to Daniel and Dustin Blaz, 7811 Poverty Ridge Road, Blue Rock, $2,000

114 Isaac Pepper to Edcore Holdings LLC, 1554 Wheeling Ave., Zanesville, $145,000

115 Craig and Ashleigh Stoneburner to Heath Swingle, 6950 East Pike, Zanesville, $200,000

Jan. 26

116 Blessing Acre Farms LLC to Hillcrest Lumber Ltd., 55.793 and 5.352 acre splits, Watson Road Rear, Chandlersville, $313,493.17

117 Jeffrey and Judith Snyder to Esther Arrants, 411 Coventry Circle, Zanesville, $350,000

118 T & E Rentals I LLC to Auerbach Partners LLC, 201 Luck Ave., Zanesville, $50,000

119 Abe and Ervin Yoder to MH Investment Properties LLC, 10645 Young Hickory Road, Blue Rock, $169,900

120 Kurt Fell Jr. to Natalie Bohn, 7730 Gause Road, Frazeysburg, $379,500

121 Randall and Becky Neeman to Robert and Lucretia Frame, 5.00 acres, Rural Dale Road, Blue Rock, $25,000

122 Larry Harmon to Kenneth and Amber Simmons, 1930 Fattler Ridge Road, Philo, $70,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Jan. 22

E70 Kathleen Stemm to Russell Stemm, 436 Stewart St., Zanesville

E71 Rita Neel to Cecil Neel, 5385 Glenwood Drive, Nashport

E72 Levi Stoneburner Estate to Phyllis Stoneburner, 3555 Chesapeake Drive, Zanesville

E73 Arthur and Mary Miller to Jerry and Sandra Miller, 750 Richvale Road, Zanesville

Jan. 23

E74 EJF Holdings LLC to Thomas Smith, 33 South Main St., Roseville

E75 James Norris to Erika Goines, 1307 Lee St., Zanesville

Jan. 24

E76 Justin Mears to Sylvia Jackson, 131 Gallagher St., Zanesville

E77 Therese Hollingshead to Ernest Hollingshead, 1136 Chatham Drive, Zanesville

E78 Larry Clifford to Julia Clifford, 1003 Arch St., Zanesville

E79 Timothy Graham to Timothy and Mary Graham, 350 Marsha Lane, Zanesville

E80 Timothy Graham to Timothy and Mary Graham, 350 Marsha Lane, Zanesville

E81 Rolling Plains United Methodist Church to Rolling Plains Global Methodist Church, 3350 Moxahala Park Road, Zanesville

E82 Robert Allen to Sally Allen, 508 Hamline Ave., Zanesville

E83 Eldon Jackson to Eldon Jackson and Donna Jackson, 1759 Caleb Drive, Zanesville

E84 Sally Allen to Lisa Paul and Mark Allen, 508 Hamline Ave., Zanesville

E85 Joseph and Rebecca Mattingly to Slade Mattingly, 3630 Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville

Jan. 25

E86 Eileen Roberts to Stephanie Kozusko, 11970 Hamby Hill Road, Frazeysburg

E87 Justin Mears to John Mears II, 1519 Ridge Ave., Zanesville

E88 William Gaines to Luke Gaines, 15770 Yoker Road, Cumberland

E89 Jackie Stottsberry to Jonathan Stottsberry, 2585 Yost Road, Roseville

E90 Charles St. Clair to Mary St. Clair, 54.650, 30.12 and 20.66 acre parcels, Wendy Ridge Road, New Concord

Jan. 26

E91 Maxine Moore to David Moore, 0.167 and 1.40 acre, Foxfire Drive, Zanesville

E92 Gilda Jackson to K & R Hauling LLC, 9210 Radcliffe Road, Adamsville

E93 Jeffrey and Holly Moore to Jeffrey and Holly Moore, 5090 Pine Valley Drive, Zanesville

E94 Cynthia Dilts-Wilson to Patricia Smith and David Dilts, 176 South Main St., Roseville

E95 Gary Johnson to the Board of County Commissioners of Muskingum County, 951 McIntire Ave., Zanesville

E96 Jeffrey and Christie Lepi to Jeffrey and Christie Lepi, 8135 O Bannon Road, Nashport

E97 Andrew Steinman to Andrew Steinman, 480 South Samuel Drive, Zanesville

E98 Andrew Steinman to Donna Steinman, 480 South Samuel Drive, Zanesville

E99 James and Carol Morrison to James and Carol Morrison, 3155 Tom Road, New Concord

E100 James and Carol Morrison to Sherry Eck, 3155 Tom Road, New Concord

