News of public record: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Tuscarawas County Health Department from Jan. 22 to 26.

Jan. 22

Kickin Kountry, 10997 NE Ohio 212, Bolivar. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (of the two ice bins behind the bar and the ice machine in the kitchen).

Campesino's Grill, 1170 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. Ready-to-serve lettuce touching the raw meat; corrected during inspection. Fried ice cream, taco shells, chips, meatballs and peeled onions not covered freezer and/or cooler; corrected during inspection. Homemade salsa not being cold held at the proper temperature for 1 hour; corrected during inspection. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods not properly date marked; corrected during inspection. Chemical materials stores near or above the food, the plates in the kitchen and the fountain kitchen; corrected during inspection. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet of the fountain ice bin in the kitchen.

Jan. 23

Missions Cafe, 128 Second St., Dover. Cleaners and sanitizers stored in unlabeled spray bottles; corrected during inspection.

Giant Eagle #4016, 11031NE Ohio 212, Bolivar. Dented can; corrected during inspection. Detergent bottles stored above single-use articles; corrected during inspection.

Quality Inn, 2024 NW Ohio 39, Dover. The person in charge was unable to show food employees are informed to report health information. Waffle batter cold holding at approximately 45 F. TCS foods, including the waffle batter, are held at or below 41 F while cold-holding. The hard-boiled eggs were not marked with their date of preparation. The hard-boiled eggs are removed from their packaging and then portioned into individual zip-lock bags; corrected during inspection.

Jan. 24

Tuscarawas Deli, 200 N. Main St., Tuscarawas. Raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat food; corrected during inspection. Insufficient air gap at the new prep sink.

B.P.O.E. (Elks) #1555, 118 1/2 W. Main St., Newcomerstown. Raw beef sirloin steaks stored above ready to eat bread and beer; corrected during inspection.

American Legion Post #431, 1 Canal Court, Newcomerstown. Housemade tarter sauce and bacon not date marked; corrected during inspection.

Giant Eagle #4089, 515 Union Ave., Dover. Food employee washing hands in the three-compartment sink's wash solution; corrected during inspection.

Dutch Valley Restaurant, 1343 Old Ohio 39, Sugarcreek. High concentration of the Quaternary ammonium in one sink and low concentration in another; corrected during inspection. Piercing parts of the can opener or utensils are unclean; corrected during inspection. Hot water for mechanical sanitization is below the required temperature; corrected during inspection. Green beans registered 121 F and fried chicken at 106-109 F. TCS food is to be maintained at 135; corrected during inspection. Noodles at 129 F and creamed corn at 132 F; corrected during inspection. TCS foods not being cold held in the salad prep cooler; corrected during inspection. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; corrected during inspection.

Jan. 25

Mary Zifer Pizza of Dover LLC, 110 W. Fourth St., Dover. Raw ground beef stored above packaged cheeses; corrected during inspection. Pizza sauce was hot-holding at approximately 125 F.

Damon's All American, 306 S. B College St., Newcomerstown. Cooked pasta held beyond the date of discard; corrected during inspection. Diced tomatoes not date marked; corrected during inspection.

Dick's Place, 104 Bridge St., Newcomerstown. Multiple products in reach-in cooler with no date marking; corrected during inspection.

Jan. 26

The Drunke Uncle Bar and Grill, 4995 Railroad St., Mineral City. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution used at incorrect temperature and concentration; corrected during inspection. Improper storage of cleaners; corrected during inspection.

Steineck's Bakery, 8441 S. High St., Mineral City. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; corrected during inspection. Improper storage of tablets, scissors and pens near the knives; corrected during inspection.

T.V. Tavern, 8390 S. High St., Mineral City. Steak and raw meat patty in the prep cooler not date marked; corrected during inspection.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Public records: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections, Jan. 22-26.