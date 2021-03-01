News publishers need a better deal from tech platforms: Reach CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - News publishers need to work towards a deal with major tech platforms such as Facebook that will benefit both sides, the chief executive of British newspaper group Reach said.

"We would obviously think that the publishers need to get a better deal and a far more transparent look at how platforms operate," Jim Mullen said on Monday.

"But both the platforms and the news publishers are better together with each other (...) so we are constantly working with them. But also we will lobby and speak to government about having at least a fair and transparent process with regards to media and advertising."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

