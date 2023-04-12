The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club.

The Louisville shooter purchased his gun legally at a local dealership, police said

Members of the Louisville Metro Police and federal ATF agents gather outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley / AP

The suspect in the attack at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, legally purchased his gun a week before the shooting, police said.

Kentucky has some of the loosest gun laws in the country , according to gun safety advocacy group the Giffords Law Center. It does not require universal background checks for gun sales, has no minimum age to purchase a rifle or shotgun, and allows anyone over age 21 with a legal firearm to carry it concealed without a permit.

The suspect, who worked at the bank, used a rifle and livestreamed the shooting on Instagram. Four people plus the shooter were killed and nine were injured in the Monday attack . A fifth person died of their injuries later that day. One officer suffered minor injuries, while another was shot in the head and critically injured .

"For 15 years, I've cared for victims of violence and gunshot wounds,” said Jason Smith , the chief medical officer at University of Louisville Health. "I'm weary."

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg urged state and federal legislators to take action against gun violence. "You may think this will never happen to you, never happen to any of your friends or loved ones. I used to think that,” he said. “The sad truth is that now no one in our city, no one in our state, no one in our country has that luxury anymore."

What we know about the Louisville bank shooting victims so far

Authorities have identified the five victims as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliott, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57. All five worked at the bank. At a press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Morgan McGarvey described the impact of the shooting on the community and how the violence reverberated throughout the city. Despite the size of its population, in Louisville — or "Louisvillage," as he called it — "everybody knows everybody."

More details about the lives of those killed in the shooting can be found here .

Story continues

SNAPSHOTS

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order to strengthen background checks for gun purchases. Lee's order comes after six people including three children were killed in a mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School, according to HuffPost.

How cadaver dogs are trained to find dead bodies. "We look for drive — that dog's motivation to engage with prey items, toys, etc., and their ability to hunt for it for extended periods of time," said Jason Purgason , who's been training search dogs for over 25 years.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (yes, Bon Jovi's son) seem to be engaged . “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍”

Elizabeth Holmes lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison later this month to begin her sentence — even while she appeals her conviction, a federal judge has ruled.

Holmes, 38, was convicted in January 2022 for engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors by making misleading and false statements about the technological capabilities of her blood-testing company, Theranos. She was then sentenced in November to over 11 years in prison .

Holmes, who recently gave birth to her second child , argued that she should remain free in part to care for the newborn. After losing her bid, she was ordered to report to prison on April 27. Her coconspirator and former lover Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is also slated to begin his almost 13-year sentence on April 20, despite also appealing his conviction.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

An aerial view of tourists playing at a flower maze on April 11, 2023, in Anlong County, Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province of China. Liu Chaofu / VCG via Getty Images

What we saw at Eric André's wild 40th birthday party

BuzzFeed News

Eric André, a comedian known for his sensational, chaotic antics, had a 40th birthday party that was as weird and epic as you'd expect — and then some.

With 3,250 tickets sold and lasting a whopping 12 hours, the event at the Knockdown Center in Queens could be described as The Eric André Show come to life. If you went to one area, you might find people getting spanked in the BDSM dungeon, while a small dance party with a DJ went on next door. You may get your portrait done by a live caricature artist or chill out at the petting zoo, which featured some very chilled-out goats and sheep. Throughout the night, various stage performers did everything from playing with fire to swallowing super-long party balloons. While André himself walked around the premises greeting excited fans, a group of André lookalikes was spotted throughout the night.

BuzzFeed News photo editor Kenneth Bachor outlined the 11 best things he encountered at Eric André’s 40th. You can read all about it here .

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

Still reading, eh? Seems like you might want to get this in your inbox. No pressure though. Just some food for thought.