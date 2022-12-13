News of Record Dec. 9

The Daily Beast

Erika P. Rodriguez/Chicago Tribune via GettySam Bankman-Fried, the fallen crypto king who presided over the fiery $32 billion implosion of FTX last month, was arrested by Bahamian authorities after he was indicted in the U.S.The 30-year-old Stanford grad was taken into custody on the eve of his planned testimony before Congress—and just hours after he said he was more afraid of photographers than being arrested.A Twitter account for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York confirm