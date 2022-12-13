News of Record Dec. 9
Dec. 12—The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Attempt to serve warrant: Ann St.
Background investigate: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), N. Kanawha St.
Check welfare: 30 Bypass Plaza (Patty's), S. Vance Dr.
Child abuse/neglect: Harper Rd.
Civil matter: Meadows Court
Counterfeit: 1404 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Magnum Car Wash), CPR child: Rollingwood Dr.
Disturbance: Harper Rd., Antonio Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Domestic: G St.
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville St., 503 Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 100 block Temple St., 2044 Harper Rd. (Little General), 100 block Beckley Xing, 400 block Neville St., 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 200 bock Main St., 300 block Prince St., 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville St., 100 block Templeview Dr., 100 block Barber Ave., 100 block Beckley Plaza
Fight: McCreery St.
Follow up call: Harper Rd.
Foot patrol: 100 block Bench Lane
Found property: 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel), 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant)
K-9 Unit: Teel Rd. and Holliday Dr., 2000 block Harper Rd., 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Temple St.
Lost property: 2005 Harper Rd. (Burger King), Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
MVA with entrapment: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA leaving the scene: Temple St., N. Pike St. and Quarry St.
MVA with injury: 1500 block S. Eisenhower Dr., , W. Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA without fluid/injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Overdose: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Prowler: Clyde St.
Reckless driving: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Pinewood Dr.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Shots fired: Truman Ave., Mills Ave.
Suspicious activity: S. Fayette St., Suspicious person: S. Fayette St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 4th St., Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Threats: Autumn Lane, City Ave.
Traffic stop: 600 block S. Fayette St., 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8), 2100 block Harper Rd. (2), 2100 Harper Rd. (GoMart), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 300 block Market Rd., 2251 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Vecillio & Grogan), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald's), 100 block Main St., 1734 Harper Rd. (Kroger Fuel Center), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block New River Town Center, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 119 Prince St. (First Christian Church), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 400 block 2nd St., Harper Rd. and Hylton Lane, 2nd St. and 3rd Ave., S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 200 block Temple St., 2831 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Rent A Center), 300 block 3rd Ave.
Unwanted person: Harper Rd., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Warrant served: 3rd Ave.