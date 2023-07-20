News of record - July 18, 2023

Jul. 19—The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: Robert C. Byrd Drive, F Street, Glenn Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mills Avenue, F Street, Smoot Avenue, North Fayette Street, Freeman Street, City Avenue

Barking dog: Wilson Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Fairlawn Avenue

Burglar alarm: Patch Street, 9 Yellow Wood Way (Bodyworks) (2), Murray Street

Business check: 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle)

Child abuse/neglect: Prince Street

Civil matter: New Jersey Avenue and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Woodlawn Avenue

Disturbance: Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Greenbrier Court, Paint Street

Domestic violence petition served: City Avenue

Driving under the influence: South Oakwood Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Main Street

Extra patrol: 234 Church St., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Found property: North Eisenhower Drive

Illegal dumping: South Heber Street

Joyriding: Prince Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Grant Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: Grey Flats Road

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 700 block South Oakwood Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive

Pursuit: Conway Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Traffic stop: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (6), 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Beckley Stratton Jr. High, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, Veterans Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Springdale Avenue and Sheffler Street, Prince Street and Heber Street, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 500 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block McCulloch Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street

Vandalism/destruction of property: 2nd Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Hartley Avenue — RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Montcoal, Beaver, Maple Fork, MacArthur, Bradley

Burglary: Fairdale

Disturbance: Dry Hill, Soak Creek

Extra patrol: Shady Spring, Montcoal, Dry Hill, Irish Mountain, Bolt

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Loud music/noise: Dry Hill, Mt. Tabor

Motorcycle complaint: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Dry Hill

Stolen property: Mt. Tabor

Suspicious person: Eccles, Beckley (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Beckley, Calloway Heights

Vehicle disabled: Bradley