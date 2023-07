News of record July 24, 2023

Jul. 25—The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred: Washington Street

Attempt to serve warrant: Harper Road

Barking dog: West Locust Drive

Burglar alarm: Dogwood Lane, Bypass Plaza, New Jersey Avenue

Burglary not in progress: East Main Street, Johnstown Road

Check welfare: Mondorf Avenue

City illegal burn: Temple Street

Civil assist: Maplewood Lane

Civil matter: 100 block Davis Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Disturbance: Grey Flats Road, Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Domestic: 5th Street

Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Driving under the influence investigation: Scott Avenue and Temple Street

Drug investigation: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Northwestern Avenue, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 400 block Temple Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Fight: 900 block West Neville Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 200 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Found property: Pine Lodge Road

Juvenile Problems (Adair Street)

K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street

Larceny: Elkins Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Prince Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident without fluids/injury: 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Obstructing: Main Street

Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pinewood Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Parking complaint: North Kanawha Street

Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Main Street, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Stolen property: Main Street, Beaver Avenue

Suspicious person: 400 block 2nd Street, Mercer Street, Temple Street, 200 S. Heber St.

Suspicious vehicle: South Fayette Street

Traffic stop: Harper Road, Beckley Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Central Avenue and City Avenue, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Market Road, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Beckley Stratton Jr. High, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and City Avenue (2), 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block Harper Road

Unknown problem: Bellevue Lane

Unknown medical problem: Hager Street

Unresponsive: Beckley Plaza

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vandalism/destruction of property: 400 block Neville Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2) — RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Assault already occurred: Beckley

Attempted burglary: Naoma

Brandishing: Eccles

Burglar alarm: Sophia

Counterfeit: Beckley

Disturbance: Stanaford, Shady Spring

Joyriding: Dry Hill

Larceny: Glen Daniel, Mabscott, Prosperity

Motorcycle complaint: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident with injury: MacArthur, Tolleytown, Crab Orchard, Lanark

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Stover

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Stanaford

Suspicious person: Stanaford, Fairdale

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Threats: Cool Ridge

Traffic stop: Ghent, Beckley (2), Beaver

Vehicle identification number verification: Harper