News report: Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks faces DUI charge

Jackson City Council President and Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks is facing a DUI charge after court records show he was stopped Jan. 12 on Interstate 55 near the Elton Road exit, according to a WLBT News report.

“The trooper recorded Banks’ blood alcohol level at 0.16 that night, which is twice the legal limit,” the WLBT report states.

Banks was pulled over for failing to keep in proper lanes, WLBT reports.

Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks, seen here in a file photo from August, faces a DUI charge after a Jan. 12 traffic stop, according to a WLBT news report.

“The Ward 6 councilman, elected to public office in 2017, has not yet entered a plea on the charges in justice court,” according to WLBT, that also stated Banks was not booked into the Raymond Correctional Facility.

Banks will be arraigned next month, the report states.

In July 2023, Banks took over as council president after being unanimously selected by his fellow council members.

“I acknowledge that I was pulled over and received a ticket,” Banks said in a statement to WLBT. “At this point I’m going to lean on the advice of my council (sic) and allow the justice system to run its course. Further comments will be given at the appropriate time.”

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell also commented:

"This is a very sensitive time for Councilman Banks and his family. I will be keeping them in my thoughts and prayers," Grizzell said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS City Council President Aaron Banks faces DUI charge