The News-Review’s top 5 stories of 2023

(From left) State Sen. John Damoose, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Sarah Ulrich, and Michigan State Housing Development Authority Executive Director Amy Hovey tour the Meadowlands subdivision project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

PETOSKEY — There was a lot of big news in the Petoskey area in 2023.

From new housing developments to milestone sporting achievements, here are our top five stories of the year:

Housing progress

The housing crisis has been a major issue in the region for years, and 2023 saw real progress being made towards new development of affordable housing.

The first family to move into Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity’s Meadowlands neighborhood in Alanson signed their closing documents on May 26. Other families have since joined them in the new development, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer even stopped by for a visit in August to see the housing progress in action.

In July, representatives from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation visited Petoskey to celebrate three housing projects within the city that are getting off the ground with funding help from the state. Those projects include a rental rehabilitation project at City Park Grill that will add five rental units above the restaurant designed for employees, renovation of 316 and 318 Lake St. by Howard Property Partners into six residential units on the second floor with retail below, and the Lofts at Lumber Square development that would add 60 units of workforce housing.

The Lofts at Lumber Square project at 900 Emmet St. officially broke ground in November with plenty of fanfare from community leaders.

Local and state officials take part in the official groundbreaking for the Lofts at Lumber Square on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Petoskey.

More: Lofts at Lumber Square breaks ground in Petoskey

More: Whitmer visits Habitat for Humanity’s Alanson subdivision

Stafford’s property sale

The Stafford’s Hospitality collection of hotels and waterfront restaurants have been a staple in the community for over 60 years.

Their properties include The Bay View Inn in Bay View, The Perry Hotel in Petoskey, The Noggin Room Pub in Petoskey, The Crooked River Lodge in Alanson, The Pier Restaurant in Harbor Springs and The Weathervane in Charlevoix.

Stafford's Perry Hotel is shown.

More: Stafford’s Hospitality announces pending sale of hotels and restaurants

In November when the group announced it would be selling its properties, many people across Northern Michigan shared their thoughts about the sale and fond memories from over the years.

Stafford’s Hospitality will be selling the properties to Jon and Lauren Cotton of Grosse Pointe, who also own the Hotel Iroquois on Mackinac Island. The sale is expected to be completed in early January 2024.

Stafford and Janice Smith, the founders of Stafford’s Hospitality, were honored with the Chairman’s Award during the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebration of Champions in December. This award is given in recognition and appreciation of long-standing accomplishments, significant investment and extraordinary efforts that have shaped the community.

More: Major shift coming in 2024 with newly formed Northern Shores Conference

Included in the new Northern Shores Conference will be Boyne City, Charlevoix, Harbor Springs, Grayling, Elk Rapids, Kalkaska, Cheboygan and Kingsley.

Formation of Northern Shores Conference

High school sports in the region may look a little different in the 2024-25 season thanks to a conference realignment that was announced in April.

Several superintendents within the Lake Michigan Conference, Straits Area Conference and Northwest Conference announced plans to form the Northern Shores Conference with eight member schools. Included in the new Northern Shores will be Boyne City, Charlevoix, Harbor Springs, Grayling, Elk Rapids and Kalkaska out of the LMC, along with Cheboygan from the Straits Area and Kingsley out of the Northwest Conference.

The first year of competition for the new conference is coming in the 2024-25 school year.

Along with the focus on the athletic side of things, school officials said the conference will also work collaboratively in arts, academics and more.

The Lake Michigan Conference, which was formed in 1997, will officially be dissolved by the 2024-25 school year.

More: Four Michigan tribes plan to appeal Line 5 ruling

More: Line 5 tunnel plan gets OK from Michigan Public Service Commission

Line 5 tunnel takes step forward

After years of legal challenges and debate, Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 tunnel project took a significant step forward in December when the Michigan Public Service Commission granted approval for the plan, with several conditions.

Environmental advocates have long called for the pipeline to be shut down over concerns that an oil spill in the Straits would be ecologically devastating, while supporters point to Enbridge’s role in providing fuel, energy and employment across the state.

A diver is seen working along the submerged portion of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

In an effort to address safety concerns, Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to house the portion of Line 5 that runs under the Straits.

The commission’s approval is not the final hurdle for Enbridge. They still need a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in order to proceed with the project.

Meanwhile, four of Michigan’s Tribal Nations — including the Bay Mills Indian Community, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi — announced this month their intention to appeal the commission’s decision.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to all our local coverage

More: Swiss makes Petoskey history as first-ever undefeated state champion

Petoskey senior Trevor Swiss has his arm raised one final time in his Northmen career after completing the first-ever undefeated state title season in PHS history in March at Ford Field in Detroit. Swiss claimed the Division 2 150-pound title.

Swiss makes Petoskey wrestling history

In March, Petoskey senior Trevor Swiss became the first-ever undefeated state champion in wrestling in Petoskey High School history.

Swiss also became just the fourth wrestler ever at the school to become an individual state champion, as he claimed the Division 2 150-pound state title. The championship match came in a 10-4 decision over Jack Conley of Lake Fenton.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: The News-Review’s top 5 stories of 2023