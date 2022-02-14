News roundup: Police arrest Redding man accused of shooting at teen

Police crime scene

A Redding man wanted in connection to shooting at a 16-year-old was arrested Mondy morning at the home of a woman he was separated from, according to Redding police.

Tyler Collins, 35, was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Woodhill Drive in Redding early Monday.

Redding police officers said they got a call that Collins was at the residence shortly before 1:30 a.m. When police arrived at the residence, he tried to run away but officers caught him, police said.

Officers later found a shotgun in the residence that they believed Collins had before he tried to run away.

Monday's incident was the second in about a month involving Collins at the woman's Woodhill Drive home.

Collins and the woman, who was not named, had a confrontation outside her residence, police said. When she screamed, Collins ran away and her 16-year-old son chased after him, police said.

During the chase, Collins fired a gun at the teen from about 10-feet away, police said.

After Monday's incident, Collins was taken to Shasta County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and violating parole.

— Damon Arthur

Fire damages Oak Run mobile home

Feb. 14

A fire in Round Mountain on Sunday morning caused about $200,000 damage to a home on Buzzard Roost home, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

No one was home when the fire at the double-wide mobile home broke out around 7 a.m., Cal Fire said. The cause of the fire was under investigation. An official said the fire was out at about 10:40 p.m.

— Damon Arthur

Deputies find missing in Palo Cedro man

Update at 4 p.m. Sunday

A 28-year-old Palo Cedro man who was reported missing Thursday night was discovered Saturday by Shasta County sheriff's deputies.

Brayden Ellington, who sheriff's officials said suffered from mental health issues, was found at about 4:20 p.m. walking in a field near Oriole Lane and Oak Tree Lane.

Ellington was cooperative with deputies but was in distress, officials said. He was provided food and water. His mother was notified and she came out to where he was, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

He was first reported missing in the area of the 21000 block of Oak Meadow Road in Palo Cedro, less than a mile from where he was ultimately found, officials said.

Original story, Saturday, Feb. 12

Shasta County deputies and a Palo Cedro family are looking for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday night.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, Brayden Ellington was reported missing by his family from their residence in the 21000 block of Oak Meadows Road in Palo Cedro.

Ellington walked away from the home almost three hours before the sheriff’s office was contacted, deputies said.

The man doesn’t know the area as he recently moved to Palo Cedro.

Deputies haven’t been able to locate him although Ellington showed up at 5:47 a.m. Friday at a Bella Vista residence in the 21000 block of Seven Lakes Lane.

“Ellington was cooperative with the homeowner but appeared confused, in fear, and was making odd statements,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ellington walked away from the home before deputies could get there.

Ellington is a Black man, 5-foot-11, weighing 220 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a red, plaid-patterned flannel shirt, silver shorts and tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office says he’s at risk due to mental health issues. He also suffers from paranoia and delusions.

“His family reports Ellington has the mentality of a 5-year-old and is considered at risk for seizures when not taking his prescription medication,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ellington doesn’t have his medication, a cell phone or any other known property with him.

Anyone who has any information about Ellington or his location is urged to call SHASCOM at 530-245- 6540.

— Mike Chapman

Crews investigating patio fire at Redding apartment complex

Friday, Feb. 11

Officials are investigating a patio fire that did an estimated $10,000 in damage to an apartment unit Thursday night in north Redding.

The blaze was reported around 9 p.m. at the Northpoint Apartments on Northpoint Drive.

Firefighters found a fire on the back patio of a second-floor unit. Smoke also was coming out of the attic vents, the Redding Fire Department said in a news release.

Two people inside the unit were able to get out and there were no injuries, investigators said.

— David Benda

Business financing topic of Capital Summit

Thursday, Feb. 10

The Shasta-Cascade Small Business Development Center will host its fourth annual Capital Summit at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the Sheraton Hotel in Redding.

The event is free but seating is limited and pre-registration at sbdc.events/cs22 is recommended.

Anybody who has a business or is thinking about starting one and is looking for financing is encouraged to attend.

There will be two panels featuring local business lenders and investors.

The program will include question-and-answer sessions with local banks, investors, economic and community development organizations, alternative lenders, the Small Business Administration and the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

Call 530-222-8323 for more information.

— David Benda

Redding interior design business damaged by fire

Sunday, Feb. 6

A downtown Redding business suffered major smoke damage Sunday after a blaze broke out in the office area of the business.

A fire broke out at 1317 Tehama St. in downtown Redding on Sunday morning, causing about $40,000 damage, according to the Redding Fire Department.

Redding Fire Department officials estimated the fire caused about $40,000 damage to the building and its contents. The fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m. at 1317 Tehama St., officials said.

When firefighters arrived they found a small fire in the office and quickly extinguished it, officials said.

However, because the fire had burned for an "unknown amount of time," the blaze did major smoke damage to the business, which houses Jacque's Design Studio, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation on Sunday, officials said.

— Damon Arthur

Pedestrian suffers major injuries after being hit by driver

Saturday, Feb. 5

An unidentified pedestrian was struck and injured as he walked across Highway 273 at South Bonnyview Road on Saturday morning.

The man was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

Redding police said the driver — a 39-year-old Anderson resident — called the SHASCOM dispatch center at 6:10 a.m. Saturday to say he had just hit the pedestrian.

"Redding Police Department and emergency personnel responded to the scene and found an unidentified adult male in the intersection suffering from major injuries," police said.

Officers said the pedestrian had been walking east across the highway wearing dark clothing. The driver, who was going north in a Dodge sedan, attempted to swerve but couldn't avoid hitting him.

An investigation was underway by the Redding Police Department Traffic Unit.

"Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Department Traffic Unit," police said.

— Mike Chapman

Redding Garden of Lights holiday show posts ticket sale rise

Wednesday, Feb. 2

The Redding Garden of Lights holiday light show reported that 91,708 tickets were sold during the 2021 holidays. That’s above the 76,700 tickets sold in 2020, said David Maung, spokesman for the Turtle Bay Exploration Park.

Maung said about 35% of ticket sales were to visitors from outside Shasta County, including from the San Francisco Bay Area and southern Oregon.

The event opened the day after Thanksgiving and ran through Dec. 31.

About 95% of the lights have been taken down and stored. The remainder have been left up and could come into play should Turtle Bay decide to hold evening events there this summer, said Maung.

With the lights and related items down, the McConnell Arboretum & Botanical Gardens reopened to the public on Tuesday. The arboretum and gardens are located on the north side of the Turtle Bay Exploration Park campus and the Sundial Bridge.

— Michele Chandler

Redding pregnancy center could bring free ultrasounds to rural women

Wednesday, Feb. 2

By 2023, pregnant women in rural parts of the North State won’t have to drive to Redding to get a free ultrasound from Care Net pregnancy center.

Ultrasound technology will come to them.

Care Net is raising money to fund a mobile ultrasound bus, the first of its kind in the area, Care Net’s development director Brendan Ojala said.

The bus would serve rural communities including those near Hayfork and Burney, he said.

Ojala hopes to raise enough money to fund the $300,000 project in 2022.

“The bus will contain a state-of-the-art lab, complete with an ultrasound machine, screens to view the ultrasound, a waiting room and a consultation room,” Ojala said.

Minimally staffed, the mobile unit requires a driver and trained sonographer, he said. There’s also room for a nurse and client advocate.

Care Net raised $65,000.

The center hopes to raise the remaining funds at its spring gala on April 2, Ojala said.

Care Net in Redding is a faith-based organization that provides free verified pregnancy tests and sonograms to women during the first trimester of pregnancy. It also provides free information and counseling for expecting families.

For more information email info@carenetnorcal.org or call 530-246-7075.

— Jessica Skropanic

