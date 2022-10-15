News roundup: Ventura Pier attacker sentenced; Highway 33 crash victim named

Beachgoers near the Ventura Pier in 2020.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Man sentenced to 16 years in Ventura pier attack

Ernesto "Ernie" Estrada

A 61-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 16 years in state prison for randomly attacking a woman with a metal pipe at the Ventura Pier last year, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ernesto "Ernie" Estrada had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm and admitted to multiple special allegations, such as having two prior violent felony convictions on his record.

The attack happened on Aug. 25, 2021, when the victim, a Ventura resident in her 60s, was walking along the pier with a friend

Estrada, who was described as homeless by authorities, approached the victim unprovoked and hit her in the face and head with a metal pipe.

The attack left the woman with broken teeth, a fractured eye socket and permanent nerve damage, according to her family.

The victim and others gave statements during Friday's hearing before Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce Young.

Prosecutors said the victim is still recovering from her injuries and appears to be suffering from permanent nerve damage.

“This was a violent, vicious and unprovoked attack on an innocent community member,” Senior Deputy DA Theresa Pollara said in a statement. “His actions require substantial punishment and accountability.”

The DA's office had asked the court to impose 35 years to life in prison.

Passenger in Highway 33 crash identified

Authorities on Friday released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Highway 33 in Los Padres National Forest above Ojai Wednesday afternoon.

Thousand Oaks resident Taundra R. Galloway was 48, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Galloway was the passenger in a 2001 Acura SUV that had been traveling southbound on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 42-year-old Taft man was driving.

Story continues

The driver had gone off the road and crashed into a hillside in a remote area north of Wheeler Springs, where the Acura flipped over. DUI was not suspected as a cause, CHP officials said.

The accident was reported by another motorist shortly after 4 p.m.

Galloway died at the scene. The driver was flown by helicopter to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries. No update on his condition was available.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ventura-area CHP office. Any witnesses who haven't already spoken to the CHP can call Officer Brian Winter at 805-662-2640.

Venturan sentenced in federal drug trafficking case

A Ventura man was sentenced this week to 13 years and six months in federal prison as part of an international drug trafficking investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

Armando "Criminal" Molina, 39, was found guilty by a federal jury in 2019 of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and five counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt in Los Angeles.

Investigators said Molina was a high-ranking member of the Surtown Chiques, an Oxnard-based gang that sold drugs supplied by the Mexican Mafia.

Molina was "more than some street dealer doling out methamphetamine to addicts to make a buck," federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "Rather, he was a key member in a broader, more dangerous criminal enterprise that sought to dominate profitable criminal conduct over the Ventura County region."

Molina had been arrested in 2013 as part of so-called Operation SuperNova, a multi-agency investigation targeting Ventura County street gangs affiliated with the Mexican Mafia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Amid a year-long undercover investigation leading to seizure of more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine and some heroin sold locally, Molina was arrested in 2013 after selling meth to an undercover informant for the FBI.

In 2020, a co-defendant in the case, Frank Joshua Ruiz, 40, of Ventura County, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated through a collaboration between the Ventura Police Department, the Oxnard Police Department and the FBI.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura Pier attacker sentenced; Highway 33 crash victim ID'd